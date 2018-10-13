Thank you for your help!

Going into Sunday's elections in Bavaria, Katharina Schulze and her Green party are posed for historic results. If they do as well as the polls suggest, she and her fellow party leader, Ludwig Hartmann, could become the kingmakers of Bavarian politics. Her party has been able to tap into deep political unease felt by many mainstream voters partly because she comes from the centrist side of the Green party and has always been willing to make pragmatic choices, Tobias Buck writes in a profile.

Just 33, she rose to prominence as spokeswoman for the successful grassroots campaign against Munich’s bid to host the Winter Olympics in 2022. She also helps the party by being personally appealing — she likes to wear dirndls on the campaign trail and draws plaudits for her enthusiasm. “She is the very opposite of a grouchy Green,” says said Ursula Münch, director of the academy for political education in Tutzing, Bavaria.

Sophia Gaston tackles the complex battle between feminist and transgender activists over access to single sex spaces in this age of gender fluidity.

Harry Robertson, our Opinion section intern, pens a defense of drinking in the wake of news that many of his under-25 compatriots are abstaining from booze.

Graham Allison takes a hard look at US vice-president Mike Pence's declaration that American is in a second cold war with China. He asks, can the US create a correlation of forces that can tame China and if the US leads will anyone follow.

Ruth Lea argues that the British economy remains remarkably resilient, despite the uncertainties arising from the Brexit negotiations.

Credit the British public as capable of sober reassessment: letter from Patrick O’Brien, Capel Seion, Aberystwyth, UK

Robert Shrimsley, in “A second Brexit poll is a bigger risk than leaving”, says that advocates of a second referendum “do not believe in a new vote; just in a new answer”, and that such is “entirely a device to stop Brexit”. If that is what they believe, it would be completely beside the point. A second vote would simply be a most necessary opportunity to revise opinions in the light of information, and of economic projections, that have, entirely unsurprisingly, emerged since June 2016.

In response to “Investors must heed warnings about a splintering of the internet”, internetMan says:

This is not a bold prediction but rather very much the current status quo. Western internet companies have been essentially blocked from China. We have already splintered.

We have not shed the shackles of the last crisis: letter from Stephen Butcher, Hambleton, Rutland, UK

Martin Wolf overlooks one vital point: namely that we have not shed ourselves of the shackles of the last one. Bank capital requirements have been increased and adhered to, but partially as a function of the reduction in risk-weighted assets. Banks are not likely to fail as they have cleverly shifted their credit risk to the saver by refinancing a so-called wall of leveraged loans in the bond market. It is the saver who is now exposed to credit risk, in the form of passively managed exchange traded funds and bond funds that will record negative returns in 2018 and likely far worse in 2019.

