Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest allegations against Goldman Sachs in relation to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia, Credit Suisse's advice to customers to think about moving money out of the UK, and the FT's review of European banks in 2018


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Stefania Palma, south-east Asia correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on Banking Weekly podcast when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast