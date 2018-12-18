Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest allegations against Goldman Sachs in relation to the 1MDB scandal in Malaysia, Credit Suisse's advice to customers to think about moving money out of the UK, and the FT's review of European banks in 2018





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Stephen Morris, European banking correspondent, Stefania Palma, south-east Asia correspondent and Laura Noonan, US banking editor. Producer: Fiona Symon