The war in Ukraine is altering Shay Richter’s plans for his Montana family farm. As wheat exports dwindle from the Black Sea region, driving prices to record highs, Richter intends to plant more of the grain and fewer chickpeas, lentils and peas this spring.

“With the way prices have taken off here in the last week,” Richter said, “I think guys are more excited to farm than they were just three or four months ago.”

But hopes that the US agricultural export powerhouse will stop an emerging crisis in world wheat markets are likely to be misplaced, experts said. Most of this year’s American wheat crop is already planted, while soaring costs for fuel and fertiliser are blunting the economic incentives offered by Chicago wheat prices that this month reached $13.40 a bushel, an all-time high.

The US was the world’s second largest wheat exporter after Russia in 2020, while Ukraine ranked fifth. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has disrupted wheat shipments from both countries, raising fears of food shortages in import-dependent nations.

The global grain market typically responds to shortages in one part of the world by tapping other regions that have a surplus. When Russia banned wheat exports after a severe drought in 2010, US shipments helped picked up the slack.

But any response from the US this time will take time. After a poor harvest last year, domestic wheat stocks are at their lowest level in 14 years, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Farmers have already seeded 34.4mn acres with winter wheat, which accounts for the majority of US production, and there is a worsening drought in important winter wheat states such as Kansas.

The looming squeeze on grain supplies has led to discussion of releasing acres protected under the federal land conservation programme into cultivation. Zach Ducheneaux, administrator of the US Farm Service Agency, recently said that “we keep an eye on world events,” but nothing had been decided.

“There’s just limitations on how much farmers can respond [to high prices] here in North America,” said Scott Irwin, an agricultural economist at the University of Illinois.

Bruce Rodely, a winter wheat farmer in southern Illinois, said he and his brother were unlikely to increase their acreage next autumn because they wanted to stick with a crop rotation that does not damage soil health. Plus, even with high wheat prices, inputs also cost more. It is a “double-edged sword,” Rodely said.

The price of diesel, which farmers need to fuel their tractors, trucks and harvesters, has soared to almost $5 a gallon. Farmland prices across much of the US grain belt rose about 20 per cent last year, according to surveys by Midwestern branches of the Federal Reserve, burdening farmers who rent their ground.

Meanwhile, fertiliser costs “are absolutely skyrocketing at the moment,” said Michael Magdovitz, an analyst at Rabobank. The US imports 22.4 per cent of its nitrogen and 11.3 per cent of its potash fertilisers from Russia and Belarus, according to researchers at the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Prices for soon-to-be-planted spring wheat have also surged, providing an incentive for farmers to expand cultivation. But Cyndi Johnson, another Montana farmer and president of the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, said she will not add to her planned 2,400 acres of spring wheat due to the higher costs for fertiliser, fuel, seeds, chemical sprays and equipment.

She is cautiously optimistic about high wheat prices, but her profits will depend on the size and health of her crop: “All the answers will come when it rains or it doesn’t”. Half of Montana is in an extreme drought.

For US farmers with crops left over to sell from last year, wild price moves have made marketing more challenging. Grain merchants operating country silos have in some cases “just pulled cash bids” because “they can’t function in an environment where [prices] are changing that quickly,” said Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at IFPRI and former chief economist at the US Department of Agriculture.

Prices for soyabeans and yellow corn have also gained and they are very profitable relative to other crops, Glauber said. In some areas this creates an incentive to cultivate more land with those two crops, which are largely used more for animal feed and biofuels than staple foods, rather than with wheat.

Grain prices are surging against a backdrop of the strongest US inflation in 40 years, with the consumer price index rising at an annual rate of 7.9 per cent last month.

“These high prices don’t help the farmer in the long-term”, said Shawn Knepp, general manager of Pitchford Elevator Company, a grain merchant in Illinois’ top wheat-growing county. The prices can be phenomenal but farmers “are going to need all that revenue.”