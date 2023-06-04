A special live recording of the FT News Briefing at the FT Weekend Festival in Washington, DC. Our terrific colleagues played a friendly game of news trivia, and the FT’s Ethan Wu gave us a preview of his new podcast Unhedged, which comes out June 13.

