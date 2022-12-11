Economics class: Carmakers warn on EU tariffs threat to electric vehicle prices
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest FT Schools news every morning.
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Tariff, Protectionism, Trade
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Carmakers warn on EU tariffs threat to electric vehicle prices
Define the term tariff
Draw a diagram to show the effect of a tariff
Explain the effect of the tariff on: consumers, producers and the government
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
Comments