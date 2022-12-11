This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Tariff, Protectionism, Trade

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Carmakers warn on EU tariffs threat to electric vehicle prices

Define the term tariff

Draw a diagram to show the effect of a tariff

Explain the effect of the tariff on: consumers, producers and the government

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls