  • Tariff, Protectionism, Trade

Carmakers warn on EU tariffs threat to electric vehicle prices

  • Define the term tariff

  • Draw a diagram to show the effect of a tariff

  • Explain the effect of the tariff on: consumers, producers and the government

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls 

