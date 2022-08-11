Aylin Bayhan

Anya Hindmarch Econyl poo-bag charm, £125

Whistle Go Health & GPS tracker, $75.99, ebay.com

Ryan London leather lead, £39

Prada recycled-polyamide coat, £400, selfridges.com

Hermès canvas and leather Medor Paille II collar, £480

Poldo luxury travel kit, €3,999

Pendleton Kuddler large bed, £289, endclothing.com

Mutts & Hounds dual-sided grooming brush, £20

Mungo & Maud Cactus toy, £20.25

Gucci Travel bowl set, £2,990

D&H rolled leather slip lead, £65, justbarking.co.uk

Loro Piana cashmere My Doggie throw, £1,675

Ouai Fur Bébé pet shampoo, £20 for 474ml, cultbeauty.co.uk

The Red Dog Company tweed bed, from £265

Furbo dog camera, £129

Maxbone speedy retractable lead, $35

