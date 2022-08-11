16 buys for fashion-forward Fidos
Anya Hindmarch Econyl poo-bag charm, £125
Whistle Go Health & GPS tracker, $75.99, ebay.com
Ryan London leather lead, £39
Prada recycled-polyamide coat, £400, selfridges.com
Hermès canvas and leather Medor Paille II collar, £480
Poldo luxury travel kit, €3,999
Pendleton Kuddler large bed, £289, endclothing.com
Mutts & Hounds dual-sided grooming brush, £20
Mungo & Maud Cactus toy, £20.25
Gucci Travel bowl set, £2,990
D&H rolled leather slip lead, £65, justbarking.co.uk
Loro Piana cashmere My Doggie throw, £1,675
Ouai Fur Bébé pet shampoo, £20 for 474ml, cultbeauty.co.uk
The Red Dog Company tweed bed, from £265
Furbo dog camera, £129
Maxbone speedy retractable lead, $35
