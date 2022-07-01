All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

By what name is Mrs Cripps in Gilbert and Sullivan’s HMS Pinafore better known?

What is the second-biggest city in Queensland, after Brisbane?

Which character did Tina Fey play in her sitcom 30 Rock?

Who was the last female home secretary before Priti Patel?

The Economist magazine was founded in 1843 to campaign against which laws?

What “tossed and reeled and danced”, according to an 1802 diary entry by Dorothy Wordsworth?

In 1982, a law was passed in Zimbabwe banning jokes about the president’s name — what was it?

The fifth-century BC military treatise The Art of War is attributed to which Chinese general?

Which dance studios were founded by Debbie Moore in 1979?