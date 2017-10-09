US investors primed for blow to earnings

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

US earnings growth slowed dramatically in the third quarter from a breakneck pace in the first half, according to analysts’ expectations, with some companies feeling pressure from hurricanes that battered Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

Wall Street analysts are forecasting an increase of just 2.8 per cent in earnings per share for the three months that ended on September 30 from the same period a year ago, according to FactSet. That compares with back-to-back quarters of double-digit earnings gains in the first half of the year.

The pullback comes even as investors propel US stocks to fresh highs on optimism about global growth and a renewed push for tax cuts in the US.

“It seems like there is a very low bar that has been set for third-quarter earnings,” said Bryan Reilly, senior investment analyst for CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management. “Three per cent or less is a pretty easy hurdle to have set up. That is why you are also seeing appreciation continue.”

Growth also slowed in the quarter after results for energy companies were flattered in the first half by a weak showing in the same period a year ago when oil prices fell sharply.

The financial sector, where the earnings season is to begin in earnest this week, is expected to report a 7.8 per cent decline, dragged down by insurers.

Several property and casualty insurance companies were forecast to swing to the red after Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria made landfall and two earthquakes devastated parts of Mexico, a series of natural disasters that estimates suggest will cost the industry at least $100bn. Overall earnings for insurers in the S&P 500 are expected to contract by more than half compared with a year ago.

Reinsurance groups are likely to be the hardest hit, although Morgan Stanley also forecasts that the two biggest US primary insurance companies, AIG and Chubb, will also record overall losses for the quarter.

Excluding insurance companies, the financial sector of the benchmark index, where shares have jumped nearly 10 per cent over the past month on the prospect of higher rates and lighter regulation, is forecast to provide a 3.5 per cent increase in EPS for the quarter.

JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup will report earnings on Thursday, Bank of America and Wells Fargo on Friday and Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs the following week.

For the big banks’ trading divisions, it has been a muted period compared with a year ago. JPMorgan, for example, had its best third quarter in terms of investment banking revenues last year, boosted in part by market activity stirred up by Brexit.

Sluggish loan growth is likely to weigh on results, too, especially if banks are dependent on demand from corporates. At BB&T, for example, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, management expects total loans to fall, on a sequential basis, for the second time in the past three quarters.

At Huntington Bancshares of Columbus, Ohio, management is counting on “accelerated” loan growth in the second half to hit full-year revenues, noted Jason Goldberg, an analyst at Barclays. Even so, he said, third-quarter growth at the bank with $100bn in assets was likely to be “modest.”

Analysts said the subdued numbers were likely a reflection of policy gridlock in Washington, which left corporate officers reluctant to make long-term decisions on capital structures. On tax reform, for example, there had been little headway, while efforts to shake up healthcare and infrastructure had foundered.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty out there right now,” said Chris Vanderpool, a senior analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “The administration has obviously struggled to implement a pro-growth agenda and that’s left a lot of people on the sidelines, wondering what is coming. They’re forced to plan for one year, rather than three or four.”