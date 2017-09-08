Desmond seeks to offload Express burden to Trinity Mirror

Lord Beaverbrook, the famous owner of the Daily Express who controlled the newspaper for nearly half of the twentieth century, said he ran his titles “purely for propaganda”.

The ambitions of Richard Desmond, the newspaper’s current proprietor, have been more complex.

While the former pornographer has not been shy about using the newspaper to support his political interests — most recently positioning it firmly behind Brexit and the UK Independence party — his central motivation has always been the pursuit of profit.

“Ultimately, he’s a businessman,” said Keith Harris, the former HSBC investment banker who advised Mr Desmond on his £125m takeover of the Express and Star titles from Lord Hollicks’s United News & Media in November 2000. “That’s why I have always liked working with him.”

But now, after almost two decades, the Express — once the bestselling newspaper in the world — could be headed for new ownership.

On Friday, Trinity Mirror, publisher of the Daily and Sunday Mirror, as well as 150 local UK titles, said it was in exclusive talks to acquire the Express and Star newspapers, along with the magazine assets owned by Mr Desmond’s parent company, Northern and Shell.

Although both sides stressed that a deal is still some way off, Trinity’s renewed interest — the two sides tried but failed to clinch a deal back in 2015 — presents Mr Desmond, 65, with the opportunity to bail out of the rapidly shrinking newspaper business.

Over the past three years, Mr Desmond — once branded by the National Union of Journalists as “Britain’s greediest billionaire” — has looked to scale back his media empire. In May 2014, he sold the UK broadcaster Channel 5 to Viacom for £460m. Last April he cut his remaining ties to the pornography industry, selling his adult entertainment channels, including Television X and Viewers’ Wives, in a management buyout for less than £1m.

But offloading his newspaper and magazine titles in a declining industry has proved less straightforward, as media groups battle with falling print advertising revenues and the growing power of social media platforms such as Facebook.

Throughout Mr Desmond’s time in charge, the Express group has posted healthy profits. In 2015, the most recent accounts available, the group reported £30m of pre-tax profits on revenues of £173m.

But during his ownership, the daily newspaper has been eclipsed by rival the Daily Mail, with circulation falling from more than 1m at the time of Mr Desmond’s takeover in 2000, to just below 400,000 today.

“It’s been cut and cut and cut to the bone,” said Nicholas Lloyd, who edited the Daily Express from 1985 to 1996. “To make a success of this, Trinity have got to spend some money on the journalism.”

“Every publisher has had to make cuts over the past few years,” said Douglas McCabe, an analyst with the media research firm Enders. “But the Express group has been more ruthless than most.”

Mr Desmond has run his newspapers like magazines, encouraging editors to repeatedly cover the most popular stories, even when there is no new angle. That has meant countless headlines about the EU, cancer and the death of Princess Diana. One political journalist, asked by editors to preview the week’s forthcoming stories, would often write, “Diana still dead.”

While Mr Desmond’s rationale for selling the newspapers to concentrate on his Health Lottery — an online sweepstake intended to rival the National Lottery — and property interests is easy to understand, Trinity Mirror’s reasoning for acquring the Express titles is perhaps less obvious.

The company has made no secret of its ambitions to act as a consolidator in the UK newspaper industry, acquiring local newspaper group Local World for £187m in 2015.

Some analysts questioned the Mirror’s commitment to plough more money into the fading print business, but acknowledged that the group could benefit from further cost savings, driven by shared backroom operations such as advertising sales and IT.

Like Mr Desmond’s Express group, Trinity Mirror has also been squeezing costs to maintain its profitability. With circulation of the Mirror falling even more sharply than that of the Express, one newspaper executive said: “This is a scramble to buy time in a declining market.”

Investors seemed unimpressed with the strategy. Shares in Trinity Mirror fell nearly 5 per cent on Friday, to 86p per share.

But even if the deal with Trinity Mirror falls through, Friday’s announcement suggests Mr Desmond’s time as a media mogul is coming to an end.

Friends of the entrepreneur insist he has mellowed from his early days at the Express, when he was famous for high-profile bust-ups with staff and fellow executives. In one popular story, he is said to have chased Alan Sugar around the Northern and Shell boardroom, shouting “You’re fired!”

In 2005, one senior editor took him to an industrial tribunal for punching him in the stomach.

“He is not to everyone’s taste,” said one senior newspaper executive who knows him well. “But I have always admired the fact that he doesn’t hide who he is or what he is.”