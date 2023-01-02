The names of readers (either their social media handle or FT commenting name) have been given in bold type at the end of each entry. Where readers gave further details about what they love about a particular store, that has been included as a quote.

Vedge, Philadelphia

“Sophisticated and varying vegan menu, including an impressive wine list.” Food & Wine named Vedge one of the 40 most important restaurants in the last 40 years: if not for its eggplant braciole – smoked aubergine, salsa verde, olives and piquillo pepper – then for its sticky toffee pudding. vedgerestaurant.com Ron Kaiserman

Monster Kitchen and Bar, Canberra

Peri peri cauliflower at Monster Kitchen and Bar in Canberra © Zachary Griffith

You’ll find a few dairy items at this “herbivore” hotspot, but the peri-roasted cauliflower, corn ribs and sweet-potato chaat are all solidly vegan. “Awesome setting, great service, and amazing vegan food.” monsterkitchen.com.au Katherine Anderson

Alchemy, Bali

The Uluwatu branch of Alchemy in Bali © Lilu Herlambang

With two branches in Ubud and Uluwatu, Alchemy’s “medicinal soups” and plant-based poke bowls are welcome news to Bali’s health-conscious crowd. A range of colourful vegan ice cream – banana, acai and mango – seals the deal. alchemybali.com Bernard van Bunnik

B12, Girona

Quinoa, black bean and shiitake patty with sweet potato and a romesco and yogurt sauce at B12 in Girona © Ferran Sales

“Fantastic range of beers and tapas to die for” – highlights of the weekly changing menu include vegetable biryanis, stuffed peppers and mango ice cream. @b12_bar Duncan Glyde

Tofu Vegan, London

“Probably London’s worst-kept vegan secret”, this Upper Street institution is popular regardless of dietary restrictions. The menu is modelled on China’s ancient history of plant-based eating; absolutely everything is vegan. tofuvegan.com DUS

Yellow, Sydney

Yellow restaurant and wine bar in Sydney © Leigh Griffiths (2) Buckwheat pancakes with Brussels sprouts, and cucumber and chickpea miso with herb salsa

Part of Sydney’s illustrious Bentley Group – the team behind Monopole, Cirrus and, of course, Bentley – Yellow offers a six-course vegan tasting menu. Diners can expect hemp-seed gnudi and rockmelon with watermelon granita and saffron. bentleyrestaurantgroup.com.au/yellow BadLuckyExpat

Teresa Carles, Barcelona

Teresa Carles’s restaurant near Plaça de Catalunya is a hearty affair: think plant-based “filet mignon”, jackfruit tacos and “chicken” pad thai. Finish with a choice of 10 desserts, seven of which are safe for vegans. teresacarles.com Globalsprawl

Oak, Bath

Oak in Bath, England © Pete Helme Photography Middle Ground Growers tomatoes with whipped almond curd and marjoram at Oak

Every item on Oak’s menu has been chosen with the soil in mind – “we want to find vegetables that not only look and taste great, but also come from land that has been farmed properly, without chemicals or over-cultivation,” says the website. Most, if not all, options are – or can be – vegan, from the squash agnolotti to the thyme poached pear. oakrestaurant.co.uk Shely Manx

A Ramanayak Udipi Shri Krishna Boarding, Mumbai

“In the big metro cities of Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai you will find great vegan and vegetarian restaurants – both high-end and inexpensive ones. In Mumbai, for example, is a south Indian restaurant called A Ramanayak Udipi Shri Krishna Boarding, which serves freshly cooked simple meals on a banana leaf.” 1st floor, Lakhamsi Nappu Road, near Matunga Central Railway Station, Matunga, Mumbai Srikala Venugopal

Terre à Terre, Brighton

Sage and chive Scotch eggs with piccalilli potato salad and watercress parsley tangle at Terre à Terre © Lisa Barber

Founded 30 years ago by two classically trained chefs, Terre à Terre has gone from a tiny vegetarian hotspot to one of Brighton’s most sought-after restaurants. Today almost all of the menu is vegan; this is the place for croquettes, frits and fried cauliflower. terreaterre.co.uk Shely Manx