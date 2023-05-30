The formal workwear of pre-pandemic office life doesn’t feel quite right any more. But what should we put on in its place? Isabel Berwick hears from two of the FT’s best writers on fashion about what to wear for our hybrid working lives.Jo Ellison, editor of the FT’s HTSI magazine, gives her tips for updating your look, and the FT’s Robert Armstrong sings the praises of the navy blue suit.

