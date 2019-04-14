The week is set for a lively start on Monday when activists from Extinction Rebellion, the group that made headlines by stripping off in parliament during a Brexit debate, take to London’s streets for what they say will be “a full-scale international rebellion” to prevent ecological collapse.

Plenty more conventional democracy is also on offer this week. Indonesians head to the polls for a presidential vote on Wednesday, the second wave of India’s seven-phase general election is held on Thursday and Ukraine’s presidency run-off takes place next Sunday, as does the first round of North Macedonia’s presidential election.

There are motor shows in the US and China, where trade tensions between the two leading economies are likely to be felt. Chinese gross domestic product data will be scrutinised for any signs of the fallout from the dispute too. In Africa, Ghana’s GDP is likely to be of added interest after the IMF tipped the sub-Saharan nation to be the fastest-growing economy of the year.

Corporate wise, Netflix and Wall Street’s banks will be in focus as US first-quarter earnings season gets into the swing and there will be legal interest — and about $30bn at stake — in what could be one of the biggest US corporate lawsuits when the Apple-Qualcomm trial over licensing fees starts on Monday.

Vivendi shareholders will vote on Monday on a massive buyback plan that could allow Vincent Bolloré’s family holding company to take greater control of the media conglomerate.

Tesla’s Elon Musk and the US Securities and Exchange Commission are on Thursday due to submit a report to a US district judge on their negotiations to resolve the SEC’s motion to hold Mr Musk in contempt of court for violating an earlier settlement agreement. Judge Alison Nathan told both sides to “put your reasonableness pants on” when she gave them a two-week deadline to sort out their differences.

Indonesian election

Polls in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, suggest president Joko Widodo is heading for a second and final term in office but his challenger, Prabowo Subianto, appears to be gaining momentum.

Political analysts say Mr Widodo’s main vulnerability is the popular perception that he is not a strong enough supporter of Muslims. To counter this the president has named an ageing hardline Muslim cleric as his running mate, played up his religious devotion and criticised Myanmar’s treatment of minority Rohingya Muslims.

Background reading

Ukraine run-off

Ukraine’s two remaining presidential candidates go head-to-head at the ballot box on April 21, where comedian and political novice Volodymyr Zelensky looks to be heading for a convincing election win.

Data released last week suggested that support for Mr Zelensky among likely voters had surged to 61 per cent since he won the first round of the presidential election last month. Meanwhile Petro Poroshenko’s campaign for re-election has faltered. The incumbent mustered just over 24 per cent in the same poll.

Background reading

India election

The second of India’s seven general election phases gets under way, with votes in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Manipur, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Puducherry. The count for India’s 545-seat parliament will begin on May 23 and is scheduled to be completed within three days.

North Macedonia election

The recently renamed Republic of North Macedonia, which aspires to EU membership after ending its dispute with Greece, holds presidential elections. None of the candidates is expected to poll more than 50 per cent and a second round, scheduled for May 5, is anticipated.

Motor shows

Shanghai and New York host motor shows this week against the backdrop of China-US trade tensions and last year’s fall in global car sales — the first decline since 2009. The gloom was even more marked in China, where the country’s car market, the world’s largest, suffered its first annual contraction in three decades.

Further US sales falls are expected in 2019, while trade friction will threaten imports of the German and Japanese vehicles popular in US coastal states. To counter this car manufacturers will seek to jump-start growth with new models. More investment is also likely for premium and electric vehicles, which are enjoying strong growth in China.

Earnings

Upbeat results from JPMorgan Chase last Friday got US earnings off to a strong start, while Wells Fargo beat expectations but lowered revenue expectations.

Banks feature heavily again among the 50 companies reporting results this week, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Honeywell, Schlumberger, Johnson & Johnson, CSX, Pepsi and IBM.

Analysts expect Netflix to report a year-on-year increase in paying members alongside higher revenues. The TV-streaming service now claims more than 139m paying subscribers worldwide. Between October and December it added nearly 9m — a new high for quarterly growth in subscribers.

In the UK Rio Tinto, BHP and Unilever are among those reporting this week.

Economic data

China’s first-quarter GDP data are out on Wednesday. Beijing has lowered its 2019 growth target to a range of 6 to 6.5 per cent, down from a hard target of 6.5 per cent over the past two years. Economists expect 6.3 per cent this time, but this quarter is likely to be the low point and recent policy easing is likely to point to a more sustainable growth recovery.

Ghana’s final quarter GDP figures for 2018 are also released on Monday. The sub-Saharan nation is in the spotlight after the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook predicted it would be the fastest-growing economy this year. The country’s economy expanded rapidly in the third quarter, but analysts expect the cocoa and banking sectors to have weighed on activity in the fourth quarter. Growth is forecast to slow to 6.8 per cent.

The economic calendar in the US is busy, including manufacturing output on Tuesday, international trade data on Wednesday, weekly jobless claims and retail sales data on Thursday and housing start numbers on Friday. The Federal Reserve’s Beige Book is also out.

In the UK, labour market numbers are out on Tuesday. Economists expect a slight pick-up in the rate of earnings growth for the three months to February.

Inflation rose to 1.9 per cent in February thanks to higher food prices. Inflation for March is forecast to hit 2 per cent when figures are released on Wednesday.

Retail sales performed strongly in the first two of months of 2019, despite the volatile political backdrop. It is unlikely they grew as strongly in March, partly due to the difficulties of seasonally adjusting the figures for Easter.

Further reading

For more on the UK economy see Comparative Advantage: Your weekly briefing on the UK economy. Chinese stocks, the oil rally and what Uber can learn from Lyft’s public listing are the topics for investors in this week’s Market Questions.