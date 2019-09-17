A lobby group for the financial sector in Europe has named a senior official from an EU banking watchdog as its chief executive, prompting uproar from MEPs concerned at potential conflicts of interest.

The Association for Financial Markets in Europe, a group representing leading international banks such as UBS, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank, said Adam Farkas, the European Banking Authority’s executive director since 2011, would take up his new role in February 2020.

While it is not unusual for EU officials to subsequently take jobs in industries they have overseen, MEPs and campaign groups said that Mr Farkas’ switch posed particular concerns given that AFME directly lobbies the EBA over banking regulations.

Created in 2011, the EBA drafts the technical standards needed to implement EU law on everything from bank capital standards to customer due diligence. Mr Farkas is the senior manager of the agency’s nearly 200 staff, reporting directly to the EBA’s chairperson and supervisory board.

The EBA said in a statement that its supervisory board had imposed conditions on Mr Farkas to make sure that his move to AFME would be in line with EU staff regulations intended to prevent conflicts of interest.

They include the requirement that Mr Farkas will not carry out “policy and supervisory” work during his remaining time at the agency and that he must not “engage in lobbying or advocacy of the EBA, or have professional contact with EBA staff” for two years after he leaves.

Mr Farkas will also have to wait until 18 months after his departure before advising AFME’s members “on topics directly linked to the work he carried out during his last three years of service”.

But MEPs said the curbs did not go far enough, and that the move even risked tarnishing the reputation of the EU financial supervisory system put in place after the 2008 crash. “These conditions are a joke,” said Sven Giegold, a German green lawmaker in the European Parliament’s economic and monetary affairs committee.

“They do not solve the conflict of interest problems and are risking the reputation of the European supervisory system,” he said, in reference to the EBA and its sister watchdogs which deal with financial markets and insurance.

The parliament could summon the EBA’s chairperson, José Manuel Campa, to explain its decision, or refuse to sign off the agency’s accounts, Mr Giegold said.

Asked about the appointment, Valdis Dombrovskis, the member of the European Commission in charge of financial services policy, said: “All EU officials are bound by a duty of integrity after leaving the service, and this includes cooling off periods. These rules should be respected.”

“Our citizens expect the EU to avoid any conflicts of interest in the design and implementation of our policies,” he added.

Campaign group Finance Watch said it had written to the EBA to urge that Mr Farkas face restrictions on lobbying all financial policymakers for between two and five years.

A Hungarian national, Mr Farkas was chairman of Hungary’s financial supervisory agency before joining the EBA when it was set up in 2011.

The executive director post at the EBA can be held for a maximum of 10 years and the successful candidate must secure the backing of the European Parliament in a confirmation vote.

In a press release from AFME, Mr Farkas said he was “honoured and delighted” to take on the role of chief executive, and that he looked forward to continuing the organisation’s work “towards a well-functioning and truly integrated European financial market”.

He replaces Simon Lewis, who has been chief executive since 2010.