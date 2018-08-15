Jeremy Corbyn, UK Labour leader, is facing a possible probe into the funding of a trip he made to a Tunisian cemetery in 2014.

The Mail on Sunday has published an image they claim is of Mr Corbyn holding a wreath in front of a plaque honouring the founder of Black September, the group behind the killing of Israeli athletes at the Munich Olympics in 1972.

Mr Corbyn has said he was present at the cemetery to pay his respects to the victims of an Israeli air strike in 1985 on Palestinian Liberation Organisation offices in Tunis.

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, has accused Mr Corbyn of failing to declare the trip and who paid for it in the parliamentary register of members’ interests.

The Tory has written to the Kathryn Stone, the parliamentary commissioner for standards, alleging “a serious breach” of Commons rules.

In his letter, Mr Bridgen said: “It is clear that Mr Corbyn has not registered this trip abroad; this raises questions over who funded the trip, and how much the trip cost.”

“It also raises the question of whether Mr Corbyn breached the code of conduct by not referring to his entry in the register in debates mentioning Israel, Palestine or Tunisia.”

MPs must register foreign trips when the cost is more than £300 if it is not wholly borne by the MP or public funds.

A spokesperson for Mr Corbyn said: “The cost of the trip did not meet the declaration threshold.”

Party officials have said Mr Corbyn was invited by the president of Tunisia, the conference took place under his auspices and the organisers paid for the trip.

Ms Stone could investigate the trip and call on Mr Corbyn to apologise, which he has so far refused to do.

She also has the power to call for the suspension of an MP from the House, which could lead to “recall” — a process that can result in the loss of the seat.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr Corbyn said: “I remembered those that had died in an attack on Tunis by the Israeli air force which was condemned by the whole world.”

He added that he had “witnessed many other people laying many wreaths”, but the wreath he personally laid had been for victims of the 1985 attack. “I’m not apologising for being there at all,” he said.

“There are other people in that cemetery, as are indeed in many other cemeteries around the world, but a wreath was laid in memory of those that died,” he said.

Ms Stone’s office was not able to comment on any possible investigation after a new code of conduct was approved by MPs last month. Under the new rules the names of MPs under investigation will no longer be made public.