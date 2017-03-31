Interview: Father John Misty and his alter ego

Joshua Tillman was a breech baby, born feet first in a hospital in Rockville, Maryland, in 1981. Both his hips were dislocated. “I had to be in a metal brace for months afterwards,” says the singer-songwriter, whose stage name is Father John Misty. “I couldn’t be held.” He laughs. “Like, interview over. There’s everything you need to know!”

Almost 36 years after his painful exit from the womb, Tillman is sitting in the outdoor area of the Chiltern Firehouse, the glamorous restaurant-hotel where he is staying while in London. He wears a grey overcoat over a collarless white shirt and black pinstripe trousers and smokes American Spirit organic cigarettes. Gusts of wind cause empty wine glasses on nearby tables to topple to the ground and smash, an impish force of destruction.