Tesco’s self-help pays dividends as it avoids drastic distractions

Tesco’s half-year results — an all-purpose guide.

1. Quote its old advertising slogan. This is non-negotiable, unlike a chicken suppliers’ agreement. Even if Tesco now prefers “Serving Britain’s shoppers a little better every day”, you must find a way to get “Every little helps” into your intro (even though everyone else has). Ideally, there will be a small, helpful measure for shareholders you can allude to.

2. Prefix the chief executive’s name with ‘Drastic’. This adds drama. Dave Lewis may actually have taken three years to get a simple strategy of volume efficiency, margin mix, and cost savings working. But attributing a 691 per cent profit increase to ‘Drastic Dave’ makes it sound more exciting. Even if a chunk of it was property sales.

3. Hark back to its accounting scandal. It may be more than three years since Tesco found a £250m hole in its accounts. And its free cash flow may have risen to £1.1bn in this half year. But courtroom tales of 2014’s tears and resignations add juicy, er, context.

4. Throw in a bit of jeopardy about sales growth. Never mind what Tesco says about lifting its operating margin by 50 basis points, while keeping food price inflation 1 per cent lower than its peers’. Find a sales metric that has worsened slightly — say, UK like-for-likes. Suggest this “might worry some observers”. Even if it doesn’t, it provides insurance. I mean balance.

5. Warn about the discounters (and, depending on your readership, point out their nationality). Even though Waitrose has just caught up with Lidl on sales, convention dictates that German discounters must be portrayed as an existential threat. Ignore the fact that their 180 bps gain in market share this year appears to have cost Tesco only 30 bps of its 28 per cent share.

6. Mention something about the pension deficit. Few people understand that the deficit has come down by £3bn mainly because of asset returns, mortality assumptions, and scheme experience, and more questionable changes to assumed bond yields were a smaller part of it. That means you can appear sceptical or perplexed and no one will know any better.

7. Suggest takeover of Booker is a distraction it doesn’t need. Admittedly, a £1bn reduction in debt and strong progress towards £1.5bn of cost cuts suggest the distraction hasn’t been too great. But as everyone — including one director — said this in January, you can repeat it now. And, if you mention competition authority concerns, you can’t be embarrassed if the shares fall. So, let’s give it a go:

Tesco is certainly hoping its shareholders believe “every little helps”! It has reinstated its dividend, at 1p a share, suggesting confidence in ‘Drastic’ Dave Lewis’ turnround plan. But, just a few years on from its accounting scandal, and facing competition from German discounters, a slowdown in UK sales might worry some observers. A bit of financial whizzery has cut the pension deficit, but don’t be surprised if the market thinks uncertainly over its Booker takeover is still a distraction. © All newspapers.

L&G’s secure fintech deal

Retail banks face a new challenge. And it’s not from challenger banks. In fact, it is more of an old-meets-new challenge: a combination of a fintech start-up and a 19th century mutual society.

Neyber — an online provider of salary-repaid loans that boasts the Police Mutual, est. 1866, as founder client and investor — raised £100m last month. Then, on Wednesday, SalaryFinance, which uses the same salary deduction approach, announced a £40m funding round. But while the amounts may suggest bankers have little to fear from the lending arm of the law, the business model and the other backers argue otherwise.

By giving unsecured loans the added security of repayments made direct from payroll, SalaryFinance can charge a market-leading average interest rate of 7.9 per cent — with a default rate of just 0.5 per cent. Neyber charges between 4.9 and 9.9 per cent.

This is not just down to honest policemen, either — the businesses already lend to employees of many other organisations, from National Health Service trusts to local councils.

Little wonder then, that Legal & General was keen to lead SalaryFinance’s fundraising. Nor that Goldman Sachs made that £100m debt and equity investment into Neyber.

Their entry into the market comes as some so-called challenger banks are reluctant to lend. Secure Trust pulled out of unsecured consumer credit this year, citing “very aggressive” pricing.

For the fintechs, the challenge will be signing up more borrowers and dealing with regulation. Salary-deducted loans come with a hidden cost to the employee: access to their employment data. So far though, even policemen think it’s a price worth paying.

Facebook: Like, what?

News that Facebook UK made only £58m of taxable profit on £842m of revenue seems hard to believe. Is the social network trying to say that the opinions and selfies of 40m narcissists are of so little val . . . oh, hang on.

