Is Mexico slipping into autocracy?
Gideon talks to academic and writer Denise Dresser about President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s autocratic tendencies and why she thinks the leader she once voted for is dismantling democracy in Mexico. Clips: France 24, Andrés Manuel López Obrador
Amlo’s strongman act is weakening Mexico
Thousands protest in Mexico against cuts to electoral watchdog
Mexico’s former security chief convicted in US of helping cartel smuggle drugs
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
