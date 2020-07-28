Alighieri’s Old Town

Cult jewellery brand Alighieri is bringing Florence to London with a food-and-fashion pop-up running from 1–22 August. The “old town” shop features a tabaccheria where you can buy postcards to send to friends, a pastel-hued Alighieri shop with wooden shutters reminiscent of the jewellers on Florence’s Ponte Vecchio bridge, and – best of all – a black cat that roams around the mini town. Between 15 and 22 August, guests will also be able to book into its restaurant, Casa Luna (dinner from £60), where the gourmet pasta delivery service Pasta Evangelists will serve aperitifs, antipasti, hand-rolled pasta and dolci, along with vino bianco and rosso – as well as a juicy 20 per cent discount in the Alighieri store. “With travel being so restricted right now, we came up with the idea to create our own Italian old town, something dreamy and nostalgic,” says founder Rosh Mahtani. “Dante was a Florentine, and having lived in Florence myself, I've been yearning to go back. I love the idea of everyone sharing stories on the steps, giving themselves a little mini-break, and going home with a souvenir or two.”

4 Dingley Pl, London EC1; alighieri.simplybook.it

The Loewe pop-up store in St Tropez

Loewe’s European pop-up stores

Holiday-makers venturing to Ibiza or St Tropez this summer will find brand new Loewe pop-up stores awaiting them. Each shop is decorated with multicoloured, handcrafted crochet lanterns and towers, and is designed to reflect the brand’s prints this season. Loewe’s in-demand baskets will be in stock, as well as balloon bags reinterpreted in neon tones, ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, eyewear, accessories and scarves. The Ibiza store features designer Kaare Klint’s 1933 Safari chairs and work by Kye-Yeon Son, a South Korean jeweller and goldsmith who was also a finalist for the 2019 Loewe Craft Prize – while the St Tropez shop is fitted with a tie-dyed floor.

loewe.com



Dior Book Tote in velvet, from £2,250

Dior at Harrods

Dior will unveil a velvet-clad pop-up space in London’s Harrods this August to coincide with the launch of its autumn/winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection. Included in the shop will be a new iteration of the house’s classic bob hat along with a selection of the brand’s iconic Saddle, Lady D-Lite and Dior Book Totes in – for the first time – velvet. Shoppers will also be able to have their accessory purchases customised by an artisan on-site.

dior.com



