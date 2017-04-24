Ukip strives for relevance with hardline stance on Islam

The UK Independence party would ban the veil, place a moratorium on new Islamic schools and require girls deemed at risk from genital mutilation to undergo yearly medical examinations.

Seeking a new raison d’etre since the Brexit referendum was won, Ukip opted to imitate the tactics of right-wing populists such as Marine Le Pen and Geert Wilders with a hardline stance on Islam.

The “integration agenda” marks a change of strategy from a party that previously pitched itself as libertarian and distanced itself from the likes of Ms Le Pen. On Monday, Ukip even momentarily ditched its usual criticism of European governments and praised France for having “a far, far better record than us” on acting to stop female genital mutilation.

It also argued that its new policies on Islam would help to champion women’s rights. “The biggest issues of our time are cultural ones,” said Peter Whittle, Ukip’s deputy leader, on Monday. “Nobody voted for multiculturalism.”

Ukip is struggling for political relevance in this election. It has no MPs and its poll ratings have fallen by a third since the last election to 8 per cent. Nigel Farage, its former leader and talisman, has also decided not to stand for Westminster, preferring to remain as a better-remunerated MEP.

Douglas Carswell, the sole Ukip MP elected in 2015, quit the party last month and called for it to disband following its referendum victory. Arron Banks, the party’s main donor, said on Monday he would not stand in Mr Carswell’s seat of Clacton, as he had previously promised.

Banging on about burkas is not a first-past-the-post winning strategy. I expect they are well aware they’re going to get a pasting

Britain’s first-past-the-post system has largely prevented Ukip, whose voters are scattered across the country, from turning its support into seats. Paul Nuttall, the party’s leader, has promised to lead Ukip to victory in Labour-held constituencies in the north of England, but he himself lost a key by-election in Stoke-on-Trent Central in February.

Mr Nuttall refused to answer repeated questions about whether he would stand for Westminster in June despite being pursued out of the policy event, waiting in a locked room to escape reporters and then running for a taxi.

The proposals on Islam also encountered a sceptical reception, with reporters asking if the veil ban would apply to beekeepers and whether the party was pitching for votes from the British National party.

Rob Ford, a politics lecturer at the University of Manchester, questioned whether the new focus on Islam and cultural integration was in fact designed to win seats. “Banging on about burkas is not a first-past-the-post winning strategy. I expect they are well aware they’re going to get a pasting . . . They’re probably thinking about how we can hold on to a large enough part of our core vote,” said Mr Ford.

“This is their effort to answer: ‘what’s the point of you now, guys?’ It’s almost like a survival strategy.”

Matthew Goodwin Ukip will be remembered for fomenting a contagion from the right Castigating Paul Nuttall’s party for failing to win seats downplays its influence

Half of British voters support banning the burka and the niqab, compared to 69 per cent of Germans and only a quarter of Americans, according to a January poll by YouGov. But Mr Ford warned this would not necessarily translate into support for Ukip’s new stance. “It’s the messenger that matters, as well as the message,” he said.

However, the policy shift could help Ukip in some constituencies where resentment of cultural change remains high. “This is an issue people do speak to me about,” said Peter Harris, who is seeking to be the Ukip candidate in Dagenham & Rainham, east London, where Ukip came second in 2015 with 30 per cent of the vote.

“If you live in an area where you have mass uncontrolled immigration, where cultural practices are [infringing on] the local population, it is an issue.”

But Mr Harris suggested that concerns about Islam went far beyond the issues addressed by Monday’s policy launch. “We have a number of new mosques being opened. There is no political will to stand up for local businesses to stop [their premises] being turned into mosques.”

Such businesses were “lost to the whole of the community”,” he said.