Episode 68
Headlines include Bitcoin, Sony Entertainment Inc., KPMG UK, Goldman Sachs Group and automobiles
This edition features these stories from ft.com
EU should ban energy-intensive mode of crypto mining, regulator says
Sony shares fall 13% on Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal
Regulator fines KPMG £3m for audit failings at collapsed retailer
Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon warns of ‘wage inflation everywhere’ as expenses jump
Carmakers criticise French plan for health warning on adverts
