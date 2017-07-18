Add to myFT FT Series How to quit Not every endeavour will be a success. Knowing when to let go and move on is a rare and important skill. When to pull the plug on a failed project Arrogance about their own ability to rescue a situation can prevent leaders from changing course Cutting it elsewhere: how to change career Those who yearn to follow Lucy Kellaway face challenges such as imposter syndrome Fear of losing top spot at work will hinder you GE scrapped its practice of ranking employees for a reason. It is a flawed concept Agent Provocateur and why founders should move on They must accept that their business’s ethos may not survive a takeover Lucinda Chambers and the art of being sacked There is no disgrace in losing your job, though the aftermath might turn ugly How to give a brilliant leaving speech From voice warm-up exercises to deciding what to leave out, experts offer tips