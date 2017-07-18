FT Series

How to quit

Not every endeavour will be a success. Knowing when to let go and move on is a rare and important skill.

When to pull the plug on a failed project

Arrogance about their own ability to rescue a situation can prevent leaders from changing course

Cutting it elsewhere: how to change career

Those who yearn to follow Lucy Kellaway face challenges such as imposter syndrome

Fear of losing top spot at work will hinder you

GE scrapped its practice of ranking employees for a reason. It is a flawed concept

Agent Provocateur and why founders should move on

They must accept that their business’s ethos may not survive a takeover

Lucinda Chambers and the art of being sacked

There is no disgrace in losing your job, though the aftermath might turn ugly

How to give a brilliant leaving speech

From voice warm-up exercises to deciding what to leave out, experts offer tips