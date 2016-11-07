America goes to the polls, Total and CNPC sign deal, Erdogan

Americans will take to the polls to choose between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump tomorrow with the former secretary of state leading by about 3 points. Markets were buoyed by the increased odds of a Clinton win after the FBI said it would not seek criminal prosecution over the former secretary of state’s use of a personal email server.

One major reason for Clinton’s advantage going into Election Day: an early voting surge among Latinos, who seem to be turning out for the former secretary of state and against the former reality TV star who has made xenophobic remarks about Hispanics. It remains to be seen whether it will be enough to secure her victory, as the candidates make a mad final dash to battleground states.

Here’s Ed Luce on the FBI’s unprecedented, “poisonous” decision to intervene days before the election, and Gloria Steinem on how Mrs Clinton has been swiftboated this election. Meanwhile, Lex sees a country at risk. (FT, NYT)

In the news

Total and CNPC to sign Iranian gas deal France’s Total and China National Petroleum Corp are set to sign the first major agreement with Tehran for the development of its gasfields since the loosening of sanctions in January. This would represent a breakthrough in Iran’s efforts to attract renewed investment in its outdated energy infrastructure and unlock some of the world’s biggest oil and gas reserves. (FT)

Erdogan cracks down en route to executive presidency He is already the most powerful man in Turkey, ruling by decree from his 1,100-room presidential palace, jailing those he holds in contempt, forcing others into self-imposed exile. But Recep Tayyip Erdogan still covets one thing: an executive presidency of the kind forbidden by the constitution. Last week, he removed what could be the final hurdle to that achievement. (FT)

China cracks down on Hong Kong Beijing has banned legislators who advocate Hong Kong independence from serving on the territory’s council, in an unprecedented move that exacerbates fears over the rule of law in the financial centre. The decision on Monday by the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, came after a tense stand-off and occasional clashes in Hong Kong on Sunday night between police and hundreds of protesters. (FT)

Israel rebuffs French-led Palestinian peace initiative Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has ruled out participating in a Paris-led Palestinian peace process, effectively killing a plan that was advanced as an alternative to the indefinitely stalled, US-led bilateral negotiation process. (FT)

China finance minister replaced The Chinese government has replaced Lou Jiwei, removing one of the country’s most outspoken reformists at a time of global concern over the country’s economic slowdown. Mr Jiwei will be replaced by Xiao Jie, state news agency Xinhua reported. He was among three reshuffled in a ministerial shake-up on Monday. (FT, Reuters)

Toyota’s electric pledge Japanese carmaker, Toyota, is to begin mass producing electric vehicles by 2020. It aims to develop vehicles that can run more than 300km on a single charge. The new plans mark a switch for Toyota, which believed that the high cost of batteries and limited driving range would prevent electric vehicles from going mainstream. (NAR)

It’s a big day for

America There’s an election. Perhaps you’ve heard. (FT)

Food for thought

China tries cheque book diplomacy in Southeast Asia A series of recent deals have wounded US efforts to forge ties in the Asean region — and reveal how Beijing is getting better at playing geopolitics. (FT)

Venezuela: a failing state How did the country go from South America’s richest to one with the world’s highest inflation rate, plagued by malnutrition and violence? (New Yorker)

An American in a strange land After more than a decade abroad, foreign correspondent Jim Yardley returned to a changed country — here he takes stock of his divided homeland. (NYT)

Hamilton in Prince Hal’s court Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash, Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Part 1, and the art of the compromise. (Slate)

Month of the supermoon This month the moon will be the closest to earth since 1948 as the closest side in its elliptical orbit (the perigee) will face us as the sun, moon and earth line up. Peak moon viewing is November 14 (November 15 in Australia) when the moon will be bigger and brighter than usual. (Sciencealert)

It’s a male-female thing The holy grail of a male contraceptive has once again slipped from sight as the latest trial for a male contraceptive injection was abandoned amid complaints over side-effects. Women have been complaining of side-effects from the contraceptive pill for decades, yet hundreds of millions take it every day. The difference, it seems, is that there is lukewarm demand for male contraceptives in the first place, making men less likely to put up with side-effects. (The Conversation)

Video of the day

The ugliest US presidential race The battle to be the next president has seen some of the most dramatic and ugly campaigning in recent US history. (FT)