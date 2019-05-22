Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May offers Labour a deal that includes the possibility of a second EU referendum, Europe’s aviation safety agency sets out strict conditions before it will allow Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft back into the skies and shares in three of the US’s biggest department store chains, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and JC Penney, fell on Tuesday after the companies reported quarterly results short of forecasts. Plus the FT’s Shanghai correspondent Tom Hancock explains why Chinese film producers are facing a funding crunch.