Boris Johnson and the case for the liberation of the language

Some time in 1988, I and four friends took a day’s leave from work to celebrate the relaxation of pub licensing laws, which meant that for the first time in England and Wales it was possible to soak in the pub from 11am to 11pm without interruption. Although we were, in fact, fairly feeble drinkers we wanted to mark our new freedom with a good old pub crawl. We called the event liberation day.

I now realise I owe an apology to the people of Latvia, Estonia and all the countries that suffered under the yoke of Soviet oppression during the cold war. In fact, according to the Swedish MEP, Anna-Maria Corazza Bildt, I should also say sorry to all those who suffered under Nazi rule. Mrs Corazza Bildt last week berated Boris Johnson, the UK’s flamboyant foreign secretary and a man with a taste for wartime metaphors, for using the word “liberation” to describe Brexit. It was, she said, “completely unacceptable”. She took her campaign of outrage to print, pointing out that her parents were liberated from the Nazis in Rome which meant, naturally, that she is entitled to the ultimate say on the appropriate use of the term.

In the face of such remorseless logic I can only apologise for my and my friends’ cultural insensitivity. It is all the worse because none of us can actually remember the date of liberation day, although this may owe more to the passing of years than the alcoholic stupor we failed to achieve.

But, apparently, the point is that Mrs Corazza Bildt’s family was not liberated from the Nazis so people like me could speak hyperbolically in pubs.

Mr Johnson, it must be said, was not speaking hyperbolically in a London pub. He was speaking hyperbolically at the Munich Security Conference.

His relationship with rhetoric is akin to a horticulturist’s with his garden. He cannot resist walking people through the herbaceous borders of his vocabulary and showing off his prize perennials. But this incident was rather more calculated. His choice of terms like “liberation” is political; he wants Britain to feel good about Brexit. Her initial anger may have been sincere but the continued outrage smacks of similar posturing. Mrs Corazza Bildt saw a chance to do him down, especially among eastern European nations.

Were this just a political spat, it would not be worth further comment. Mr Johnson’s bloviated rhetoric is alienating people across the globe. But the over-the-top response points to one of the reasons why the liberal, globalist movement is under siege. Contrary to Mrs Corazza Bildt’s view, it is not “completely unacceptable” for Mr Johnson to use inflated and silly rhetoric. It is, in a liberated society, completely acceptable.

One reason the populist right’s mouthpieces have gained such traction is because they are seen to be pushing back on officious thought-police telling them what may or may not be said. Hence, those who ought to be recognised as deeply unattractive political figures and commentators gain a following by saying that the things voters are fed up with being told are “completely unacceptable”.

We see a similar tendency in the increasing use of the words “denier” or “phobe” to silence those who take contrary views. In colleges, free speech is denied because it “may give offence”. The police are expected to pursue remarks on social media not because they amount to hate crime but because they are unpleasant.

The consequence of all this is to turn those who “say the unsayable” from loudmouths into resistance fighters, closer to the feelings of ordinary voters than those passing judgment. So when they do stray with truly intolerable remarks they can dismiss the denunciations as the usual cries of sanctimonious “snowflakes”.

It is worth remembering the powerful Brexit campaign slogan was “Take back control”. The British ship has now sailed but the more other EU citizens feel they are being told what they may do, say or think, the more likely it is that they, too, will be seduced by similar calls.

My liberation day ended with a hangover; Britain’s may go the same way. But the country has a tolerant attitude to the mornings after. In a parliamentary speech on an earlier piece of licensing reform, the then Archbishop of Peterborough said he would rather see “England free than England compulsorily sober”.

