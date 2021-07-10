Jump to comments section Print this page

  • IB DP: Global Interactions — Global risks and resilience — Increased globalisation and renewed nationalism/tribalisation

What’s fuelling China’s new online nationalists

  • What is the name of China’s biggest social media platform?

  • Why are nationalist feelings soaring in China?

  • How can social media, within one country, influence a population’s perception of another country?

  • What is the link between social media ‘influencers’ and rising nationalism in China?

Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com

