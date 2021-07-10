This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
IB DP: Global Interactions — Global risks and resilience — Increased globalisation and renewed nationalism/tribalisation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
What’s fuelling China’s new online nationalists
What is the name of China’s biggest social media platform?
Why are nationalist feelings soaring in China?
How can social media, within one country, influence a population’s perception of another country?
What is the link between social media ‘influencers’ and rising nationalism in China?
Richard Allaway, International School of Geneva/geographyalltheway.com
Get alerts on FT Secondary Schools when a new story is published