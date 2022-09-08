Chinese companies have raised six times as much money through share sales in Europe than the US this year, and European farmers expect a sky-high food prices and droughts this winter. Plus, the FT’s Frankfurt bureau chief, Martin Arnold, explains why the European Central Bank is finally getting hawkish.

Europe tops US on Chinese listings for first time

ECB makes hawkish shift as inflation surge shreds faith in models

Farmers and producers warn of winter food shortages in Europe

