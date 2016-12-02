Week in Review, December 3

A round up of some of the week’s most significant corporate events and news stories.

Glencore to restart dividend as debt cuts plan nears end



Glencore, the miner and commodity trader, said this week it was close to completing its wide-ranging debt reduction plan and announced plans to return at least $1bn to shareholders next year, writes Neil Hume.

At its annual strategy briefing, the company’s chief executive Ivan Glasenberg also unveiled a new dividend policy. From 2018, shareholders will receive a fixed payment of $1bn, funded by Glencore’s muscular trading arm, supplemented with at least a quarter of the cash generated by its industrial or mining operations.

“Glencore is the only company that can guarantee a fixed dollar dividend payment, thanks to the trading arm,” said Paul Gait, analyst at Bernstein Research.

“Also, the payout on the industrial arm is based on free cash flow, not underlying earnings, which is unique in the industry.”

Boosted by rising commodity prices and a deleveraging programme that included $6.3bn of asset sales, Glencore’s financial health has improved markedly over the past 12 months. It share price has also soared more than 200 per cent.

Back in December 2015, the Anglo-Swiss company found itself under attack from hedge funds who were betting against the company’s shares as a way to make money from a commodity market crash.

Glencore, a member of the FTSE 100, said it would end 2016 with net debt of between $16.5bn and $17.bn, down from $26bn a year ago, paving the way for the resumption of dividend payments after a 12-month hiatus.

Mr Glasenberg also used Thursday’s investor update to set more conservative leverage targets for the company. He said Glencore was aiming for a ratio of net debt to underlying earnings of two times to take the issue of leverage “permanently off the table”.

“We don’t want to be left in that precarious position where the market can hammer us because they have a different outlook on commodity prices.”

Valeant unit sale talks stall amid debt burden fears

Fears over Valeant’s crippling debt burden were rekindled this week after talks to sell a large chunk of its business to a rival drugmaker broke down, writes David Crow.

The Canadian pharmaceuticals group had been in negotiations to sell its stomach-and-bowel unit, Salix, to Takeda, Japan’s largest drugmaker, for roughly $10bn.

However the deliberations faltered, apparently because Valeant struggled to provide Takeda with enough information about the business, according to one person close to the process. Another person briefed on the details said that the parties had disagreed over the sale price.

Valeant bought Salix less than two years ago for almost $16bn including debt, but new chief executive Joseph Papa was willing to part with the business for much less, as he scrambles to reduce the drugmaker’s more than $30bn of net debt.

The company was dealt a further blow on Thursday. Allergan, a rival drugmaker that had been touted by analysts as a potential buyer for Salix and Bausch & Lomb, Valeant’s contact lens business, said it was not interested in acquiring either.

Shares in Valeant, which have fallen by 85 per cent so far this year, finished the week down 8 per cent.

Former chief executive Michael Pearson relied heavily on debt to grow the company into one of the world’s largest pharmaceuticals groups with a strategy that eschewed medical research in favour of perpetual acquisitions, cuts to research spending, and sharp price increases. However the company has become embroiled in an accounting scandal.

Airbnb makes room for local rules in two European cities



Airbnb has changed its service in two European capitals as the online accommodation portal agreed to comply with local rules in a significant concession to regulators, writes Conor Sullivan.

The US company said it will block people from letting properties in London and Amsterdam for more than 90 or 60 nights per year — the respective legal limits in the cities, which are big tourist destinations.

The move was the first time Airbnb has agreed to enforce such limits. It previously resisted because it said it could not be responsible for policing the different rules in the 34,000 conurbations in which it operates.

The new approach in Europe comes as the company is locked in talks with regulators in New York and San Francisco, which have cracked down on the service.

Many of the concerns about the site derive from fears its technology could help professional “Airbnb landlords” divert properties from the residential to the tourist market. These concerns are acute in cities such as London and New York, where renting is expensive.

By showing it is serious about stopping homeowners from using its service to break the law, Airbnb could gain favour with policymakers. But it risks curbing its inventory of rooms to rent in popular markets — costing it revenue. In London, more than a fifth of Airbnb-rented homes were let for more than 90 days last year.

Airbnb is also trying to reduce regulatory risk in other areas as it seeks to agree more deals whereby it collects and remits local taxes on rental income.

Extra $15bn likely to be set aside for asbestos payouts



It is decades since the use of asbestos in construction was phased out, but insurance claims for exposure to the cancer-causing substance are still piling up, writes Alistair Gray.

Insurers and reinsurers have already paid out about $64bn for cases linked to asbestos over the years, making it easily one of the biggest ever causes of losses for the sector, and set aside $21bn in reserve for future claims.

But the insurance credit rating agency AM Best this week increased its estimate for asbestos-related losses by $15bn — bringing the total forecast bill to $100bn.

Asbestos fibres can cause serious diseases including mesothelioma and asbestosis if inhaled. But the conditions can take years to manifest. Insurers are still paying out about $2.5bn a year on policies that were written decades ago.

Improved life expectancy is one reason why costs continue to rise more than expected. Previously, workers exposed to asbestos may have died of unrelated health problems before they noticed asbestos-related symptoms. As people live longer, more suffer from the effects.

Asbestos claims contributed to the near collapse of the Lloyd’s of London market about 25 years ago. However, analysts said that the mounting bill could be easily met by today’s well-capitalised insurance industry.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has by far the greatest exposure in the sector, according to Fitch. Berkshire, which has assumed billions of dollars in asbestos liabilities from Lloyd’s, and also from AIG, has $14bn in reserves to cover payouts.

Ofcom seeks to force legal split of BT and Openreach



It was a hectic week for both Ofcom, the UK telecoms regulator, and BT, as the wrangling over Britain’s broadband internet network reached a critical phase, writes Nic Fildes.

After months of negotiations, Ofcom said it would prepare a submission to the European Commission to force BT to legally separate its Openreach division, which controls the nation’s broadband infrastructure.

BT’s competitors, including Sky, TalkTalk and Vodafone, rely on access to the network to provide internet services, and have pushed for a full break-up of BT by spinning off Openreach into a fully independent company.

Instead, Ofcom’s move would turn Openreach into a new legal entity within BT.

BT has tried to see off the threat of regulatory intervention by pledging £6bn of investment in upgrading broadband speeds while appointing an independent board to run Openreach.

But Ofcom said: “We are disappointed that BT has not yet come forward with proposals that meet our competition concerns.”

However, the threat to go to Europe was tempered with news that there would be another public consultation on the issue, handing BT more time to strike a voluntary deal with Ofcom.

The news came hours after BT confirmed that Mike McTighe, a long-term Ofcom board member, would be the new Openreach chairman.

Sharon White, head of Ofcom, capped the week by calling for the watchdog to be given greater powers once the UK leaves the EU. She also launched a review of the fixed-line telephony market, to add to BT’s concerns.



