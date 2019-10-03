Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global stocks fell heavily on Wednesday, with the UK market having its worst day in more than three years, while the Trump administration will move to impose tariffs on a wide range of imports from the EU later this month after prevailing in a WTO case over illegal aircraft subsidies, and Donald Trump says he will co-operate with congressional subpoenas related to the impeachment inquiry engulfing his presidency. Plus, the FT’s Sebastian Payne dissects Boris Johnson’s UK Conservative party conference speech and the prime minister’s new Brexit plan.

