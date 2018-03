A big appeal of Brexit for fishing communities around the UK was the promise that Britain would take back control of the seas around its coast and restore fishing rights perceived as being ‘stolen’ by European neighbours. However, the exit negotiations may result in a rather messier outcome, as fisheries are used as a bargaining chip in the broader UK-EU trade talks. Siona Jenkins discusses the future of the fishing industry with the FT's Mure Dickie, Chris Tighe and James Blitz