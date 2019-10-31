The award of a £100,000 UK government grant to a business run by Jennifer Arcuri, a close friend of Boris Johnson, was appropriate even though the business failed to meet one of the criteria for a grant, a review has decided.

The review by the Government Internal Audit Agency (GIAA) was one of a series started after revelations about the friendship between Ms Arcuri, a US entrepreneur, and the prime minister during his time as Mayor of London.

Nicky Morgan, culture secretary, wrote to Damian Collins, chairman of the Commons culture committee, after publication of the report to assure him it had found “no impropriety”. She also stressed that Mr Johnson, who was neither Mayor of London nor a member of the government when the grant was awarded, had no role in the decision to make the grant to Hacker House taken by DCMS, the digital, culture, media and sport department.

But Tom Watson, shadow culture secretary for the opposition Labour party, called the review a “whitewash”, pointing out that, among other things, the company asked to receive the grant up front to avoid running out of cash.

“No one reading Hacker House’s grant application would give the company a penny, let alone £100,000 of taxpayers’ money,” Mr Watson said. “The fundamental question of why Hacker House was ever given this grant remains unanswered.”

Mr Johnson has insisted he acted with “complete propriety” in his dealings with Ms Arcuri and Ms Arcuri has insisted she was a legitimate businesswoman. However, the Independent Office of Police Conduct is looking into allegations that Mr Johnson’s behaviour towards Ms Arcuri amounted to the criminal offence of Misconduct in Public Office.

One of Ms Arcuri’s companies, Innotech, received payments totalling £11,500 from London and Partners, the London mayor’s promotional agency. She was also allowed to attend or participate in events on three trade missions with the then-mayor, despite being rejected as unsuitable to take part in two of them.

The GIAA looked into separate questions about how another company founded by Ms Arcuri, Hacker House, came to receive funding from DCMS’s Cyber Skills Immediate Impact Fund (CSIIF).

The company’s application — for £273,000 — breached one of the fund’s rules because it amounted to more than half the company’s annual turnover, which the company had listed in its application as zero. The department nevertheless decided to offer Hacker House a £100,000 grant to support its work training UK companies in combating cyber threats.

The GIAA found that six of the 19 applications received for CSIIF funding fell short of the required standards and that Hacker House was one of three of the six that went on to receive some grant funding. The inquiry saw evidence that Hacker House’s initiative might in the longer term provide an “effective solution” that identified, trained and placed candidates in cyber security roles, the GIAA said.

In her letter to Mr Collins, Ms Morgan wrote that DCMS had provided sums of up to £500,000 per project to 11 organisations to undertake 12 projects under the CSIIF. The sum awarded to Hacker House was the smallest grant made.

Much of the comment over the award to Hacker House has involved the company’s move of its operations to the US, where Ms Arcuri now lives. That issue was not included in the GIAA’s terms of reference but Ms Morgan wrote in her letter that Hacker House had satisfied officials of its ability to deliver training in the UK.

T