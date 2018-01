Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Are family businesses more successful than other kinds of company and if so why? Ian Smith talks to Eugène Klerk, one of the authors of Credit Suisse research that shows listed family businesses outperform the wider equities market. He also talks to Phil Dudderidge executive chairman of Focusrite, the UK audio equipment maker, about what led him to list his company in 2014.

