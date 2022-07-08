Britain after Boris
The FT’s UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and FT columnist Stephen Bush discuss what’s next for the country after Boris Johnson’s resignation. Plus, as the fears of recession grow, commodity prices are falling.
Mentioned in this podcast:
Boris Johnson bows to pressure and quits after days of turmoil
Twitter Space: Boris Johnson has announced his resignation. So what’s next?
Commodities slump as recession fears stamp out fierce rally
