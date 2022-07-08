The FT’s UK chief political commentator Robert Shrimsley and FT columnist Stephen Bush discuss what’s next for the country after Boris Johnson’s resignation. Plus, as the fears of recession grow, commodity prices are falling.

Subscribe to the FT News Briefing on Apple Podcasts or Spotify

Mentioned in this podcast:

Boris Johnson bows to pressure and quits after days of turmoil

Twitter Space: Boris Johnson has announced his resignation. So what’s next?

Commodities slump as recession fears stamp out fierce rally

Unhedged newsletter

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon, Sonja Hutson and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.