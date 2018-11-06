Britain and the EU are trying to surmount the impasse in Brexit talks with a hybrid plan that aims to avoid both a hard border on the island of Ireland and a customs border that divides the UK.

The proposed solution is a “backstop” meant to only be used “unless and until” a better arrangement is agreed between the two sides after Brexit. But since it will be written into Britain’s withdrawal treaty — the only binding EU-UK agreement that will be in place when Britain leaves the bloc on March 29 — it raises hard political choices for both sides.

Here the Financial Times outlines the challenges and dilemmas facing negotiators as they seek to make a breakthrough to enable a special Brexit summit to be called in November.

What is the UK-wide backstop?

Britain and the EU agreed on the principle of a backstop in December 2017. The EU then set out detailed provisions that would extend the EU’s customs territory to include Northern Ireland. These would also apply enough of the EU’s single market regime to the north to allow free circulation of goods across the island of Ireland. In practice this would draw a regulatory line along the Irish Sea, leaving the EU in control of much of Northern Ireland’s economy.

The compromise now being considered would soften the backstop in various ways. It gives a bigger role to UK authorities, tries to minimise checks and, crucially, removes the need for a customs border within the UK. This would be achieved by writing a “bare-bones” customs union into Britain’s withdrawal agreement, which would cover the entire UK rather than just Northern Ireland.

Such a customs union would address barriers to trade such as tariffs, quotas and rules of origin. But Northern Ireland, under this model, would still be aligned to EU rules. That would require checks on goods and agri-food products from the UK mainland, both at ports and in the marketplace.

What are the EU’s concerns?

One reason why the EU resisted a UK-wide model was a legal one. Since the backstop would last until a better arrangement was agreed, it is potentially indefinite. If the backstop covers the entire UK, it raises the question why it should be included in a withdrawal agreement rather than in an orthodox trade deal, agreed after Brexit. EU lawyers are being consulted on whether such arrangements will withstand a challenge in European courts.

The bigger issue is political. Most member states are open to a customs union with Britain, not least because the EU has a £95bn surplus in goods trade with the UK. But some countries want assurances about the way it will operate, and do not want Britain to be offered such an important concession for free. The countries most exercised about the issue include France and close UK trading partners such as the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark.

The first demand is maintenance of “a level playing field” with Britain. The concern is that Britain could benefit from a customs union while undercutting other EU countries on business rules. To allay such fears, the EU wants Britain to commit to a tough regime to limit state support to industries, as well as other protections on environmental standards, labour regulations and tax.

Britain is open to making such pledges. But agreeing mechanisms is easier said than done, especially before Brexit day. Standard arrangements in free trade agreements — such as “non-regression” clauses to ensure EU standards are not diluted after Brexit — may not be enough for some member states, which want Britain to keep up with the EU’s rule book.

“Modern association [EU] agreements have very strong level playing field provisions, even for trade arrangements that are relatively conventional in FTA terms,” said Stephen Adams, a former EU trade official now at Global Counsel.

He added that such agreements contrasted with the bloc’s 1995 customs union with Turkey, which had much weaker such provisions.

“They are designed to turn EU regional partners into regulatory satellites,” Mr Adams said. “By including a basic customs union [in the backstop], the EU might worry it will lose a chance to drive a harder bargain on these sorts of level playing field provisions.”

The second issue is the price Britain would be expected to pay for securing a UK-wide customs union in its exit agreement. This will be most obvious in discussions over fish, where North Sea countries want to maintain access to UK waters, which is vital for their local fishermen. One EU diplomat handling Brexit said there are “strings attached” and one of them “will be fish”.

Who decides when the backstop ends?

This is one of the biggest problems for London. Since the backstop is supposed to be “all-weather” and indefinite, the EU insists that the UK cannot unilaterally decide to stop applying it.

In the eyes of Brexiters, that could trap the UK in a customs union it does not want, or force Westminster to acquiesce in a Northern Ireland-only arrangement that would split the UK market.

Dominic Raab, the UK’s Brexit secretary, wanted a review clause to allow Britain to exit the backstop with three months’ notice. The EU rejected this, but Dublin and Brussels are open to including more general review mechanisms.

UK officials think a compromise could include more objective, independent criteria to decide whether the backstop is needed or not. But the more control the UK would have in bringing parts of the backstop to an end, the more the EU will demand foolproof Northern Ireland-only arrangements — a so-called “backstop to the backstop”.

Put another way, Brussels is insisting that only a joint decision can bring the backstop to an end. That would mean that the EU will decide whether a future trade agreement with Britain is good enough to avoid a hard border and stop Northern Ireland being in a different economic zone from the rest of the UK.