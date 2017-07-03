Daily briefing: Business Brexit blues, South China Sea tensions, the mountain runner

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

A City of London delegation is heading to Brussels with a secret blueprint for a post-Brexit free-trade deal on financial services. The proposal, led by Mark Hoban, the former City minister, is an example of how financial services companies are fearful of leaving their fate in the hands of official UK negotiators during Brexit talks. Today Philip Hammond will use a speech organised by the Confederation of British Industry to try and convince business leaders that their concerns over the split will not be dismissed. (FT, Bloomberg)

It also appears British officials have quietly abandoned the “cake and eat it” approach to Brexit negotiations. Ministers now increasingly accept the inevitability of a painful trade-off between market access and political control when the UK leaves the EU. Meanwhile, anti-Trump protesters are on high alert after it emerged that Downing Street is braced for snap presidential visit. (FT, Bloomberg, Guardian)

In the news

Trump’s eye turns to Asia

Beijing has called the presence of a US warship near a disputed island in the South China Sea “a serious political and military provocation”. The incident happened just before leaders of the two countries spoke on the phone regarding the North Korean nuclear threat. The leader of Japan, Shinzo Abe, also received a phone call from Donald Trump on the need for China to be firmer with Pyongyang. (BBC, Bloomberg, NAR)

Germany lures foreign banks

Frankfurt is offering “risk takers” an exemption from aspects of its labour laws in its latest bid to lure international banks seeking an EU base after Brexit. But some large banks remain sceptical. (FT)

Qatar under siege

Doha has been under a siege of sorts for the past month, after four of its Arab neighbours blockaded the country’s airspace and shipping channels. But the immensely wealthy Gulf nation is, so far, feeling little pain. (NYT)

A Total milestone

A consortium led by France’s Total is set to sign a multi-billion-dollar gas deal with Iran, the Islamic republic’s first major energy contract with a European oil company in more than a decade. The signing ceremony is due to take place in Tehran on Monday and the deal comes as Washington and Europe have become increasingly at odds over Iran policy. (FT)

US v world in banker payouts

Is running an American bank more complicated than running a bank elsewhere in the world? US bank bosses have been paid an average of three times as much as peers around the world since 2004, according to a study by analysts at Bernstein. They conclude that the gulf is unwarranted. (FT)

Trump’s CNN smackdown

Donald Trump took his social media war against American journalists to a new level on Sunday by tweeting a doctored video. The video shows Mr Trump wrestling to the ground a man with a CNN logo for a head. His tweet sparked fierce debate over whether he is inciting violence against journalists. (FT, WaPo)

The day ahead

Xi and Putin meet

Chinese president Xi Jinping arrives in Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin. Mr Xi has met his Russian counterpart 22 times since he took office in 2013 and the two will discuss North Korea, China’s Belt and Road Initiative and other geopolitical issues. (SCMP)

Elections in Senegal

More than 10 opposition political parties have formed an anti-government coalition ahead of a parliamentary election in Senegal in an effort to end the rule of President Macky Sall’s Alliance for the Republic party. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

What we’re reading

Apple’s spaceship lands

What looks like a giant spaceship has landed in Cupertino. It’s Steve Jobs’s last, posthumous hurrah: Apple’s $5bn new HQ. But Lucy Kellaway is upbeat about the world’s most expensive office: “Over the past two decades, three bad things have been happening with office design, and Apple Park puts all of them right.” (FT)

Lyfting its game

Financial Times sits down with John Zimmer, president of Lyft and discusses his good guy image and the company’s rivalry with Uber. After years in which Lyft appeared at risk of being crushed by its bigger rival, he can’t help but bask in the moment. (FT)

The man who runs up mountains

Everest twice in a week? Kilian Jornet has done it. The athlete’s feats are redefining the sports of climbing, skiing and “ultra” running. “Many consider him the ultimate mountain runner, a legend.” (FT)

Female entrepreneurs speak out

The tech industry has long suffered a gender imbalance and more recently, a pattern of sexual harassment has emerged. Now more than two dozen women in the technology start-up industry have spoken up about being sexually harassed — and named many of the high-profile investors behind it. (NYT)

My (short) life as an airport security guard

Many people leave airport security feeling dehumanised, frightened, even violated. How do the officers feel? English professor Edward Schwarzschild decided to become one and find out. (Guardian)

Trump-Russia ultimate guide

Still confused about the Trump-Russia investigation? Mother Jones has put together the key players, a timeline and summary of why Donald Trump is already guilty of aiding Vladimir Putin’s attack on America. (Mother Jones)

Video of the day

Hong Kongers march for democracy The deep rift in Hong Kong society was laid bare as Chinese president Xi Jinping warned Hong Kongers not to cross Beijing and pro-democracy protesters took to the streets. (FT)