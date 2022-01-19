Healthcare for whom? One winning research paper looked at racial bias in health insurance algorithms
Healthcare for whom? One winning research paper looked at racial bias in health insurance algorithms © Getty Images/Maskot
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The Financial Times Responsible Business Education Awards showcase strong examples of work by business schools seeking to focus on people and planet alongside profit.

The three award categories are designed to reflect business schools’ different roles. The academic research award goes to papers that address societal challenges, with evidence of impact on policy or practice; the teaching cases award focuses on examples that illuminate issues of climate change and sustainability; and the alumni change maker award recognises recent graduates who have helped redefine “business as usual”, whether as entrepreneurs running start-ups or intrapreneurs within organisations.

Each award was judged by a group of senior people from the private, public and non-profit sectors alongside FT journalists. Rather than pick a single winner, the judges selected four outstanding examples for each category as well as one highly commended.

The tables below highlight the winners and the other top shortlisted entries, including details of the business schools with which they are associated.

Academic research with impact
AwardAuthor/institutionPaper
Runner-upJan Bebbington, University of Birmingham; Henrik Österblom, Beatrice Crona, Jean-Baptiste Jouffray, University of Stockholm; Carlos Larrinaga, University of Burgos; Shona Russell, Bert Scholtens, University of St AndrewsAccounting and accountability in the Anthropocene
Runner-upChristopher Marquis, SC Johnson College of Business, Cornell UniversityBetter Business: How the B Corp Movement Is Remaking Capitalism
Runner-upSnehanjali Chrispal, Hari Bapuji, University of Melbourne; Charlene Zietsma, Pennsylvania State UniversityCaste and Organization Studies: Our Silence Makes Us Complicit
Runner-upSteven Shepherd, Spears School of Business, Oklahoma State University; David Sherman, University of California, Santa Barbara; Alair MacLean, Washington State UniversityThe Challenges of Military Veterans in Their Transition to the Workplace
Runner-upSamantha Keppler, Jun Li, Di Wu, Ross School of Business, University of MichiganCrowdfunding the Front Lines: An Empirical Study of Teacher-Driven School Improvement
WinnerSendhil Mullainathan, University of Chicago: Booth, with Ziad Obermeyer, School of Public Health, Berkeley, Brian Powers, Department of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Christine Vogeli, Mongan Institute Health Policy Center, Massachusetts General HospitalDissecting racial bias in an algorithm used to manage the health of populations
Runner-upTinglong Dai, Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School; Guihua Wang
and Ronghuo Zheng, University of Texas at Austin		Does Transportation Mean Transplantation? Impact of New Airline Routes on Sharing of Cadaveric Kidneys
Runner-upGunther Glenk and Stefan Reichelstein, University of MannheimEconomics of converting renewable power to hydrogen
Runner-upRobin Ely, Harvard Business School; Irene Padavic, Florida State University; Erin Reid, DeGroote School of Business, McMaster UniversityExplaining the Persistence of Gender Inequality
Highly commendedAlex Edmans, London Business SchoolGrow the pie
WinnerYixing Chen, Mendoza College of Business, University of Notre Dame; Ju-Yeon Lee, Ivy College of Business, Iowa State University; Shrihari Sridhar, Mays Business School, Texas A&M University; Vikas Mittal, Graduate School of Business, Rice University; Katharine McCallister and Amit Singal, University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterImproving Cancer Outreach Effectiveness Through Targeting and Economic Assessments
Runner-upAurélien Rouquet, Jean-Baptiste Suquet, NEOMA Business SchoolKnocking sovereign customers off their pedestals?
Runner-upKaren Page Winterich and Gabriel Gonzales, Smeal College of Business, Pennsylvania State University; Gergana Nenkov, Carroll School of Management, Boston CollegeKnowing What It Makes: How Product Transformation Salience Increases Recycling
Runner-upApril Wright, University of Queensland; Alan Meyer, University of Oregon; Trish Reay, University of Alberta; Jonathan Staggs, Christian Heritage CollegeMaintaining Places of Social Inclusion: Ebola and the Emergency Department
Runner-upSarah Miller, Ross School of Business, University of Michigan; Norman Johnson, US Bureau of the Census; Laura Wherry, New York UniversityMedicaid and Mortality: New Evidence From Linked Survey and Administrative Data
WinnerEnrico Biffis and Erik Chavez, Imperial College Business School; Alexis Louaas and Pierre Picard, Ecole Polytechnique, ParisParametric insurance and technology adoption in developing countries
WinnerFiona Marshall, School of Business, Management and Economics, University of Sussex; Pritpal Randhawa, Ambedkar University Delhi; Pravin Kumar Kushwaha and Pranav Desai, Jawaharlal Nehru UniversityPathways for Sustainable Urban Waste Management and Reduced Environmental Health Risks in India
Runner-upHannah Riley Bowles, Harvard University; Bobbi Thomason, Pepperdine University; Julia Bear, Stony Brook UniversityReconceptualizing What and How Women Negotiate for Career Advancement
Runner-upPatrycja Klusak, Matthew Agarwala, Matt Burke, Kamiar Mohaddes, University of Cambridge; Moritz Kraemer, SOASRising Temperatures, Falling Ratings: The Effect of Climate Change on Sovereign Creditworthiness
Runner-upSterling Bone, Utah State University; Glenn Christensen, Brigham Young University; Jerome Williams, Rutgers University–Newark; Stella Adams and Anneliese Lederer, Community Reinvestment Coalition; Paul Lubin, Lubin ResearchShaping Small Business Lending Policy Through Matched-Pair Mystery Shopping
Runner-upHari Bapuji, Snehanjali Chrispal, University of MelbourneUnderstanding Economic Inequality Through the Lens of Caste
Runner-upAnja Krstic, Ivona Hideg, Wilfrid Laurier University; Raymond Trau, RMIT University; Tanya ZarinaThe unintended consequences of maternity leaves
Teaching cases
AwardAuthor/institutionTeaching case
WinnerAmy Moore, Verity Hawarden, University of PretoriaAbelana Game Reserve: Community Partnership Driving Shared Value in Ecotourism
Runner-upGlen Dowell, David Boyle, Cornell UniversityBMW’s Electric Vehicle Supply Chain: Risks and Human Rights
Runner-upAnnie Koh, Flocy Joseph, Cheah Sin Mei, Singapore Management UniversityBold and Responsible Leadership in Uncharted Waters: The Future of BW Tankers
Runner-upJaan Elias, Vero Bourg-Meyer, Stuart DeCew, Greg MacDonald, Yale School of ManagementThe Connecticut Green Bank
Runner-upLiman Zhao, Daniel Han Ming Chng, Byron Lee, Peter Moran, Hellen Heming Sun, China Europe International Business SchoolDaddy Lab: A Chinese Social Enterprise’s Dilemma
Runner-upTim Rogmans, Zayed UniversityDiamond Developers: Replicating the Sustainable City
Runner-upMyriam Ertz, University of Québec at Chicoutimi; Emine Sarigollu, McGill UniversityThe Fast Fashion and the Furious Marketing: Reforming an Industry and a Discipline Toward Sustainability
WinnerHao Liang, Hannah H. Chang, Ryan Merrill, Lan Yang, Adina Wong, Singapore Management UniversityGrowing a global forest: Ant Financial, Alipay and the Ant Forest
WinnerDaniel Kammen, Seren Pendleton-Knoll, Robert Strand, University of Berkeley Haas School of Business; Vincent Stanley, Paul Hendricks, PatagoniaPatagonia’s Path to Carbon Neutrality by 2025
Runner-upStuart Gilson, Sarah Abbott, Harvard Business SchoolPG&E and the First Climate Change Bankruptcy
Runner-upVijaya Sunder, Indian School of Business, Shashank ShahThe Premamrutha Dhaara Project: A Sustainable Drinking Water Solution with Social Impact
Runner-upSinan Erzurumlu, Babson CollegePreserve: Growing a Sustainable Consumer Goods Company
WinnerSyeda Maseeha Qumer, Debapratim Purkayastha, ICFAISC Johnson and the Global Ocean Plastic Crisis
Runner-upIndu Perepu, ICFAISistema Biobolsa: Addressing Challenges of Climate Change, Sustainable Agriculture and Waste Management in Mexico
Runner-upNatascha Radclyffe-Thomas, Glasgow Caledonian University; Rosemary Varley, London College of FashionStella McCartney’s Sustainable Luxury
Highly commendedRotterdam School of Management, Erasmus UniversitySustainable Development Goals case series
Runner-upRamendra Singh, Saravana Jaikumar, Menaka Rao, Indian Institute of Management CalcuttaSwitch on: water entrepreneurship initiatives
Runner-upIoannis Ioannou, London Business SchoolTreeapp: Plant a tree for free, every day
Runner-upRamon Casadesus-Masanell, Jordan Mitchell, Harvard Business School; Govert Vroom, Isaac Sastre Boquet, IeseWWF and Greenpeace: Two Strategies to Save the Arctic Ocean
Alumni change makers
AwardChange makerBusiness schoolProject
Runner-upLuna AslanLouvain School of ManagementNoosa
WinnerJohanna BaareIETraceless Materials
WinnerGeorge BoghosUniversity of Chicago: BoothAutism in Motion Clinics
Runner-upMattia CurmàIEForestmatic
WinnerElisa DierickxInseadFundação Maio Biodiversidade
Highly commendedChaoxing David FuCeibsGujiao Guosheng Coalbed Methane
Runner-upGiorgia Maria GranataLondon Business SchoolWype
Runner-upHarry Hely-HutchinsonIese Business SchoolSelva
WinnerGaetano LapentaPolitecnico di Milano School of ManagementFybra
Runner-upChandrika Ashok MakwanaSP Jain Institute of Management and ResearchAatapi Seva Foundation
Runner-upRaquel Seroa da Motta PlasTias Business School, University of TilburgFood Flow
Runner-upBright SimonsTias Business School, University of TilburgmPedigree

Get alerts on Business school when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section