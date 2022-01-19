The Financial Times Responsible Business Education Awards showcase strong examples of work by business schools seeking to focus on people and planet alongside profit.

The three award categories are designed to reflect business schools’ different roles. The academic research award goes to papers that address societal challenges, with evidence of impact on policy or practice; the teaching cases award focuses on examples that illuminate issues of climate change and sustainability; and the alumni change maker award recognises recent graduates who have helped redefine “business as usual”, whether as entrepreneurs running start-ups or intrapreneurs within organisations.

Each award was judged by a group of senior people from the private, public and non-profit sectors alongside FT journalists. Rather than pick a single winner, the judges selected four outstanding examples for each category as well as one highly commended.

The tables below highlight the winners and the other top shortlisted entries, including details of the business schools with which they are associated.