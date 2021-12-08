Episode 39
Headlines include UK politics & policy, Evergrande Real Estate Group, Trafigura and Ukraine conflict
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Boris Johnson to introduce new restrictions in England to curb Omicron spread
Evergrande stock hits new lows as investors brace for possible default
Trafigura reports record $3.1bn annual profit
US to demand halt to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine
