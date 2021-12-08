This edition features these stories from ft.com

Boris Johnson to introduce new restrictions in England to curb Omicron spread

Evergrande stock hits new lows as investors brace for possible default

Trafigura reports record $3.1bn annual profit

US to demand halt to Nord Stream 2 if Russia invades Ukraine

We’d love to hear what you think of this new format. Complete a short survey, or get in touch with us at topstoriestoday@ft.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.