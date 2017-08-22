Provident shares plunge as chief quits on profit warning

Shares in Provident Financial plunged 65 per cent on Tuesday as the subprime lender announced its second profits warning in two months, and said its chief executive would step down with immediate effect after a botched reorganisation of its doorstep lending division.

The Bradford-based group also disclosed it had suspended sales of one of its products while the Financial Conduct Authority investigated how it was sold.

In what was an unscheduled trading update, the company said it was scrapping the interim dividend while indicating it was “unlikely” to make a full-year dividend payout.

It said “in the circumstances” Peter Crook had decided to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.

Manjit Wolstenholme, who takes over as executive chairman, said she was “very disappointed” by the “rapid deterioration in the outlook” at the doorstep lending business but said it was “appropriate” to withdraw the dividend to “protect the group’s capital base”.

Gary Greenwood, analyst with Shore Capital, said: “This is, without doubt, a disaster for a company and management team which, up until recent times, we regarded extremely highly”.

Shares in Provident were down more than 50 per cent in early trading to below £7 having closed on Monday at £17.45.

The shares, which were admitted to the FTSE 100 in December 2015, were still trading at more than £30 as recently as June, having peaked at £36.34 in November 2015.

Neil Woodford, a prominent UK fund manager, has a stake. But a number of hedge funds have been shorting the company, including AQR Capital Management, Lansdowne Partners and Systematica Investments, according to the FCA website.

Doorstep loans are usually for smaller amounts and longer terms than payday products, although they carry similarly high rates of interest. Providers have argued that the face-to-face model leads to lower default rates as lenders build close relationships with customers.

But the sector has come in for criticism for its methods, with the charity Citizens Advice claiming some lenders use intimidation to collect repayments — charges strongly rejected by all the big lenders including Provident.

Back in February Provident announced plans to “eliminate” 4,500 self-employed debt collection agents and create 2,500 new positions as “customer experience managers” on the company payroll.

However, the company lost agents at a faster pace than anticipated, hampering its ability to collect repayments and extend new loans.

After issuing a profits warning in June it now estimates pre-exceptional losses at the unit will be between £80m and £120m as a result of the disruption.

It said collections were running at 57 per cent of outstanding loans against 90 per cent in 2016 while weekly sales were £9m lower than the comparative period of 2016.

Meanwhile, the company said trading at its Vanquis Bank credit card business, Moneybarn car loans and Satsuma, its online instalment loan product “remain in line with internal plans”.

But the company said it had agreed to suspend new sales of its Repayment Option Plan — a product that allows customers to freeze their accounts — pending an investigation by the FCA.

Provident said the regulator “indicated that it has concerns about the ROP product and is investigating the period from 1 April 2014 to 19 April 2016”.

Vanquis Bank agreed with the FCA to suspend all new sales of the ROP in April 2016 and to contact customers of the product, which it has now completed, the company said.