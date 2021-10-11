A beautiful hand can be spoilt by a useless dummy but, sometimes, there are ways, initially occluded, to enjoy partner’s spartan riches . . .

Bidding

Dealer: South

E/W Game

North East South West — — 2C NB 2D NB 3H NB 4H

Following South’s game-forcing 2C opener, and partner’s negative response, the jump to 3H set the suit as trumps and asked North to cue-bid any ace he may hold. His raise to 4H denied an ace, and become the contract. West led J♠.

South faces three possible club losers — especially if he plays the suit himself — and A♦. If he could reach the table, he could use dummy’s Q♦ on which to throw away a club loser. He hoped that 10♥ might be his entry. Declarer won the lead perforce with a top spade, and laid down A♥, only to discover that the 3-0 trump split meant that 10♥ was not an entry. Can you find a way to make your contract now?

Despite the bad break, South realised that if East-West lead clubs, he will only lose two tricks; if they lead a diamond, they would put him in dummy and, if East led a trump, it would ensure that 10♥ did win a trick. If he stripped out spades from both hands now, that would mean that a spade lead would allow a ruff in dummy and club discard from hand. So, at trick three, South cashed his other top spade and then led K♦. East took his A♦, but finds himself royally endplayed — whatever he plays.

