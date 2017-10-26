Visco nominated for second term at Italy central bank

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Paolo Gentiloni, Italy’s centre-left prime minister, has nominated Ignazio Visco for a second term as governor of the Bank of Italy, shrugging off charges that the 67-year old economist has failed to properly supervise the country’s troubled banks.

The move follows weeks of political drama over Mr Visco’s possible reappointment, including vocal opposition from Matteo Renzi, the former prime minister and leader of the ruling Democratic party (PD).

Mr Visco’s first term, which ends on October 31, was marked by a string of crises in Italy’s banking system driven by large stocks of bad loans that built up during Italy’s lengthy recession. This led to several multibillion-euro bailouts of the weakest institutions by Italian taxpayers, and charges by many politicians — from populist opposition parties such as the Five Star Movement and the Northern League, as well as Mr Renzi — that the Bank of Italy was guilty of lax regulation.

"At the end of the day, the Bank of Italy has been a weak point in the system," Mr Renzi said in a radio interview on Thursday. "If they consider it is worth the effort to reconfirm Ignazio Visco I hope the next six years will be better. I can't see how they could be worse."

Mr Gentiloni’s proposal to stick with Mr Visco came in a letter to the Bank of Italy’s “high council” on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. If the high council agrees with Mr Gentiloni, as expected, Mr Visco’s reappointment will have to be endorsed by the Italian cabinet and then Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s president, to take effect. This could happen as early as Friday.

Despite the political tempest surrounding Mr Visco, Mr Gentiloni and Mr Mattarella have been leaning towards offering him a new term in deference to the central bank’s independence and to avoid a shake-up that could rattle markets and trigger uncertainty in its relations with the European Central Bank.

Allies and supporters of Mr Visco, a native of Naples with a PhD in economics from the University of Pennsylvania, say he has been unfairly made a scapegoat for the country’s banking problems — and note that the sector’s fortunes have improved significantly this year, as banking shares rebounded and bad loan portfolios have shrunk.

Several possible replacements for Mr Visco had been floated, including senior officials at the Bank of Italy and a handful of external choices, but it never turned into a real race. Mr Renzi, too, never publicly supported a rival candidate.

The drama surrounding Mr Visco’s reappointment was exacerbated by the approaching general election, which is due as early as March 2018. The ruling PD is facing an uphill battle to stay in power with strong challenges coming from both the Five Star and a resurgent centre-right led by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi and Northern League leader Matteo Salvini.

Mr Renzi’s political opponents claim he turned so vehemently against Mr Visco only to whitewash his own responsibilities in governing the banks while he was in power as prime minister between 2014 and 2016.