The HTSI arts special, autumn 2022

The HTSI arts special, autumn 2022We shine a light on Kyiv’s creatives, modern muses and the greatest show on Broadway . . . © Laurence Ellis‘We’re the cultural resistance’: the Ukrainian artists responding to the warWhen exhibitions have been cancelled, creatives have launched independent projectsMe and my museThree couples discuss their chemistry – in art Zürich – Europe’s new capital of coolThink Switzerland’s biggest city is slick, staid, bourgeois and... a bit boring? Think againGilbert & George: ‘What do you think we are, middle class?’Two people but one artist, Gilbert Proesch and George Passmore discuss Tibetan tailors, Victorian furniture and their new foundationPaper – the last luxuryOnce touted as redundant, the most quotidian of materials is now a hot commodity againWhy not showcase your art around your neck?This season, jewellery is as pretty as a pictureArch Hades, the $525,000 poem and the new meta verseA wave of poets are turning to innovative – and lucrative – platformsThe reblossoming of Cedric MorrisThe late painter-gardener’s legacy is flowering anew