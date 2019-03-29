News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon.

After five years of military dictatorship, Thai voters have finally had an opportunity to choose their government, but those hoping for a clear and transparent election will have been disappointed. With the result delayed and turnout figures disputed, there’s a risk that political turmoil could return to south-east Asia’s second-largest economy. Ravi Mattu discusses what happens next with John Reed, South-East Asia correspondent.


Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, Ravi Mattu, Asia news editor and John Reed South-East Asia correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon

