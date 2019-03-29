After five years of military dictatorship, Thai voters have finally had an opportunity to choose their government, but those hoping for a clear and transparent election will have been disappointed. With the result delayed and turnout figures disputed, there’s a risk that political turmoil could return to south-east Asia’s second-largest economy. Ravi Mattu discusses what happens next with John Reed, South-East Asia correspondent.
Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, Ravi Mattu, Asia news editor and John Reed South-East Asia correspondent. Producer: Fiona Symon
