Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

The London Stock Exchange once held the top spot in global financial markets. In recent years, that’s changed drastically. The FT’s Harriet Agnew and Katie Martin explain how a yacht floating off the Canary Islands 30 years ago played a critical role in changing the stock market.

Clips from CBS, Thames News

For further reading:

Britain’s ‘capitalism without capital’: the pension funds that shun risk

‘There are no domestic equity investors’: why companies are fleeing London’s stock market

Why Europe’s stock markets are failing to challenge the US

On Twitter, follow Harriet Agnew (@HarrietAgnew), Katie Martin (@katie_martin_fx) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com


View our accessibility guide.

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this podcast

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.