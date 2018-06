Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU leaders are gathering for one of the most difficult summits in years, with member states divided over migration and the German chancellor Angela Merkel facing an ultimatum by her conservative coalition allies to come up with a pan-European approach. The FT’s Mehreen Khan and Michael peel discuss what’s at stake for the EU and Germany.

