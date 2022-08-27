With energy bills set to soar from October, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak faced mounting questions about how they would help struggling families, yet neither of the candidates to be the new prime minister has set out detailed plans. We examine the foreign secretary's tax proposals, whether they will address the economic turbulence ahead and if Whitehall needs a new ethics adviser.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with chief political correspondent Jim Pickard, political correspondent Jasmine Cameron-Chileshe and special guest economist Gerard Lyons.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Breen Turner and Carlos San Juan.

