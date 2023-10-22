Roula Khalaf, Editor of the FT, selects her favourite stories in this weekly newsletter.

Unlock the Editor’s Digest for free

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of economics picks here.

Specification:

Inflation, fiscal policy, economic growth, unemployment

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Millions of UK families could face cuts to value of their benefits next year

Define inflation

Distinguish between i) CPI; ii) CPIH; and iii) RPI

Explain what is meant by “squeezing benefits in real terms would hit working families”

Identify the benefits and tax credits which are being replaced by universal credit

Identify the universal credit standard allowance for a single person aged 25 or over

Explain the triple lock on state pensions

Identify the two child benefit rates

With reference to this article, identify the forecasted figure for this year’s budget deficit

The article refers to the UK’s “horrible fiscal bind”. Analyse the causes of “a protracted period of high taxes and tight spending”

Evaluate whether high taxes and tight spending are likely to increase unemployment

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College