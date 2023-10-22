© Victor Huang/iStock/Getty Images
Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Read our full range of economics picks here.

Specification:

  • Inflation, fiscal policy, economic growth, unemployment

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Millions of UK families could face cuts to value of their benefits next year

  • Define inflation

  • Distinguish between i) CPI; ii) CPIH; and iii) RPI

  • Explain what is meant by “squeezing benefits in real terms would hit working families”

  • Identify the benefits and tax credits which are being replaced by universal credit

  • Identify the universal credit standard allowance for a single person aged 25 or over

  • Explain the triple lock on state pensions

  • Identify the two child benefit rates

  • With reference to this article, identify the forecasted figure for this year’s budget deficit

  • The article refers to the UK’s “horrible fiscal bind”. Analyse the causes of “a protracted period of high taxes and tight spending”

  • Evaluate whether high taxes and tight spending are likely to increase unemployment

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article

Comments

Comments have not been enabled for this article.