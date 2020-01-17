Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investors catapulted Alphabet’s stock market value above $1tn for the first time on Thursday, Comcast’s NBCUniversal unveils a new streaming service that will be free to many customers, and Italy’s collapsing birth rate raises alarm bells. Plus, a non-partisan government watchdog said the White House violated the law by withholding US military aid to Ukraine last year. The FT’s Kadhim Shubber explains what this means for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

