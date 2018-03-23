Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Hannah Peters/Getty

A Maori welcome Barack Obama receives a hongi during a powhiri at Government House in Auckland, New Zealand. The former US president is due to give a series of talks during what is his first visit to the country

© knsnews.co.uk

Fatal crash Flight Lieutenant David Stark parachutes to safety amid a fireball after his Red Arrows Hawk T1 jet crashed at RAF Valley in Anglesey, north Wales. Corporal Jonathan Bayliss died in the accident

© Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty

Political theatre Actor Cynthia Nixon visits the Bethesda Healing Center in Brooklyn after announcing that she is running for governor of New York. Ms Nixon shot to fame as workaholic lawyer Miranda in television series Sex and the City

© Ho/AFP/Getty

Upper hand Syrian President Bashar al-Assad shakes hands with government troops in eastern Ghouta. It is Mr Assad’s first trip to the former rebel enclave outside Damascus in years

© Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Caught out Alexander Nix arrives at the offices of Cambridge Analytica in central London. He was suspended as the data research firm’s chief executive after telling undercover reporters about unsavoury tactics used to influence elections

© Mark Schiefelbein/AP

Behind the scenes A staff member looks out from a curtain following a plenary session of China’s National People’s Congress at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

Turn-up for the books Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets pupils at Riverside Primary School in Stirling to announce an expansion of her scheme to encourage more children to read

© Jens/Meyer

Role play A woman wearing a fantasy costume performs during the Manga-Comic-Con at Leipzig Book Fair in Germany

© A. CLARY Timothy A.Clary/AFP/Getty

Cold shoulder A man begs for money in the snow on 42nd Street in Times Square, New York, on the first full day of spring

© Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Revved up for a party Women dressed in traditional costumes ride motorbikes in Mumbai, India, as they attend celebrations to mark the Gudi Padwa festival, the beginning of the new year for Maharashtrian people

© Tony Melville/Reuters

Something stinks Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage and Fishing for Leave founder Aaron Brown dump dead haddock into the river Thames in London. The stunt was organised in protest at the decision to keep the UK in the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy until 2020

© Leo Correa/AP

Mark of respect A woman stands next to graffiti depicting activist Marielle Franco during a protest against her murder in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Her death came a month after the government put the military in charge of security in Rio, which is experiencing a sharp spike in violence