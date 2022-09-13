Claer Barrett takes to the supermarket aisles to find the best tips for keeping the cost of the weekly food shop to a minimum. She hears from Laura Gaga aka Reduction Raider on how and where to find bargains, while Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland supermarkets, explains why his chain has introduced interest-free buy-now-pay-later loans for struggling customers.

Follow Laura Gaga on instagram @reduction_raider1

And if you would like to get in touch with us about your experiences of renting property, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love and Philippa Goodrich. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

