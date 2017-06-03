UK Politics podcast Add to myFT General election: Theresa May loses her gamble UK Politics podcast Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save June 9, 2017 Discussion and analysis of U.K. and U.S. politics from the Financial Times' political commentators and correspondents. With George Parker and Matthew Singh. Presented by Sebastian Payne Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. Stitcher audioBoom RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest UK Politics podcast UK Politics podcast The UK politics podcast Saturday, 3 June, 2017 Final week of the general election, and what Theresa May said to the FT Saturday, 3 June, 2017 The aftermath of the Manchester terror attack Saturday, 27 May, 2017 UK Politics podcast The UK politics podcast Saturday, 20 May, 2017 Week 4 of the general election and Mayism takes shape Saturday, 20 May, 2017