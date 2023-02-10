Credit Suisse’s big slump
China has pulled back from an internet pipeline connecting Asia with Europe, activist investor Nelson Peltz has called off his fight against Disney, and Americans are expected to wager a record $16bn on Sunday’s Super Bowl. Plus, the FT’s Owen Walker talks about Credit Suisse’s worse-than-expected earnings report and the bank’s plan to save itself.
